Kessben Media presenter DJ KA appears to be looking ahead after recently finding himself at the centre of controversy

The radio personality shared a photo with media executive Omanhene Kwabena Asante and hinted at beginning a “different journey”

His latest social media activity comes after Kessben Media asked him to stay off duty and launched an internal inquiry

Ghanaian radio personality DJ KA has hinted at a possible new chapter in his life following the recent controversy that resulted in him being taken off duty by Kessben Media.

DJ KA hints at next move after recent Kessben Media controversy. Image credit: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

The presenter got people talking after sharing a photo of himself with media personality and executive Omanhene Kwabena Asante on TikTok.

DJ KA accompanied the photo with a short but intriguing message suggesting that something different could be ahead for him.

He wrote:

“Different journey now, thanks to Omanhene Kwabena Asante of Multimedia.”

DJ KA hinted at a new journey

While DJ KA did not provide further details about the supposed journey, his reference to Omanhene Kwabena Asante of Multimedia has raised questions about what could be next for the radio personality.

The post comes at a difficult period for DJ KA following the circulation of a private video involving him on social media.

Kessben Media subsequently released a statement distancing its brand from the incident and announced that the presenter had been asked to stay off duty while management conducts an internal inquiry.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The company said the outcome of the inquiry would determine its next course of action.

DJ KA looks ahead after setback

Despite the recent setback, DJ KA's latest post suggests he may be turning his attention towards the future.

The radio personality appeared calm in the photo as he posed beside Omanhene Kwabena Asante, with his message expressing gratitude to the respected media figure.

It remains unclear whether the “different journey” DJ KA mentioned is related to his broadcasting career or another aspect of his life.

However, the timing of the post, coming amid uncertainty surrounding his position at Kessben Media, has made his message particularly notable.

Benedicta Gafah's support for DJ KA

Among those who rallied around him, DJ KA singled out actress Benedicta Gafah for particular praise, describing her backing as significant during one of the most trying stretches of his career.

It is worth noting that DJ KA was reportedly suspended over the leaked video, making the public disclosure of his studio completion all the more striking in its defiance of the narrative that surrounded him in recent weeks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh