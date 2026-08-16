Osun State candidate Adeleke was declared winner of the August 15 governorship election on Sunday morning

Adeleke, running on the Accord platform, secured 19 of Osun's 30 local government areas

His closest rival, APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji, won in 11 local government areas across the state

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Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has been re-elected for a second term after winning 19 of the state's 30 local government areas in Saturday's governorship election.

Adeleke of the Accord Party wins Osun's governorship election, securing 19 local government areas. He receives 511,067 votes, surpassing the APC's Oyebamiji. Image credit: OSG, Channels TV

Source: UGC

The State Returning Officer, Prof Joshua Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, announced the outcome at approximately 7:24 am on Sunday, formally returning Adeleke to office.

Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord party, accumulated a total of 511,067 votes, comfortably outpacing his closest competitor, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, who garnered 444,815 votes across 11 local government areas.

Osun candidates and local government each won

Adeleke carried Ede North, Ede South, Ejigbo, Iwo, Egbedore, Ife North, Ife East, Ife Central, Oriade, Ifelodun, Orolu, Ayedaade, Ayedire, Odo Otin, Boluwaduro, Ilesa West, Ifedayo, Osogbo and Ayedire local government areas.

Oyebamiji, meanwhile, took Irewole, Isokan, Olorunda, Atakumosa East, Atakumosa West, Ilesa East, Boripe, Irepodun and Obokun. The candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Najeem Salaam, finished third in the overall contest.

Announcing the final figures, Ogunwole confirmed that total accredited voters stood at 1,010,684, with 985,079 valid votes cast, 207 rejected votes, and a total vote count of 1,005,800. After party agents appended their signatures to the result sheets, he formally proclaimed Adeleke the winner.

"That Ademola Nurudeen-Jackson Adeleke, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the August 15 Governorship election and returned elected," Ogunwole said.

Read more about Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Instagram post below.

Nigerians react to Adeleke's victory

The announcement drew a flurry of responses on social media, with many Nigerians sharing their thoughts on the election outcome.

tamara. debbiee said:

"This is the first time in Nigeria that people went to sleep and woke up to good news about elections 😂😂."

teeto__olayeni said:

"God that did it for Osun state, please do it for us next year 🙏."

oladimejimc said:

"My concerns are for the 440,000 people who voted APC. Una dey happy or what? I honestly don't understand. 😮."

shoes_by_demokraft said:

"To be honest this morning, Governor Adeleke really need new dance steps for those APC governors 😂😂😂."

ihonrecometh said:

"Na Davido and his uncle win the election 😫 he went all out for his family congratulations sir 😊."

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah secures victory in the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairmanship election. Photo credit: @myjoyonline.com.

Source: Instagram

'COKA' Odeneho Kwaku Appiah wins Chairmanship race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, was elected as the New Patriotic Party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, defeating Lawyer Henry Kokofu in a keenly contested election held on August 15, 2026.

Following his victory, COKA took to social media to express appreciation to those who supported his campaign and to set the tone for what he described as the beginning of serious work ahead.

In his post, the newly elected chairman acknowledged the delegates who placed their confidence in him, while directing his message at the broader party membership.

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Source: YEN.com.gh