“A Ghanaian Politician Will Die Soon”: Prophet Powerman’s New Prophecy Sends Chills Online
- Prophet Powerman issued another death prophecy, which G24 Xtra shared on Instagram on August 16, 2026
- The video quickly drew widespread criticism from Ghanaians who labelled the prophet an attention seeker
- Social media users called for action against the prophet over his repeated death prophecies
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Prophet Powerman is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after delivering yet another death prophecy that has left many Ghanaians frustrated and unimpressed.
Ghanaian media outlet G24 Xtra shared the video on Instagram on August 16, 2026, and it did not take long for the comments section to fill with sharp criticism directed at the prophet.
Many users questioned the purpose of such prophecies, with others calling for stronger consequences for those who make them publicly.
Prophet Powerman's death prophecy backlash
The recurring nature of Prophet Powerman's death prophecies appears to be wearing thin with Ghanaians.
Rather than treating the latest forecast with solemnity, many commenters responded with scepticism and outright mockery, reflecting a broader weariness around prophets who make alarming predictions without clear purpose or accountability.
Reactions to Prophet Powerman's prophecy
Ghanaians wasted no time sharing their thoughts under the G24 Xtra post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
@richson29 wrote:
"Arrest pls 😂😂😂😂😂"
@giftyboateng725 said:
"Is this news 😳🤔 attention seeker"
@azizadams50 commented:
"Noosense".
The Instagram video is below:
Prophet Power Man predicts more rain in 2026
Ghana may have more rainfall in 2026, according to Pastor Isaac Nyarko, founder and head of the House of Success Church in Accra.
The pastor said these things in an interview with Kasapa FM in Accra. Since then, snippets of the interview have gone viral on social media sites like TikTok.
Dr. Powerman, also known as Pastor Isaac Nyarko, is well renowned for his provocative and contentious forecasts.
He revealed during the interview that he had seen in a vision that Ghana would see exceptionally high rainfall in a number of areas.
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The TikTok video is below:
Prophet Telvin Sowah’s prophecy about NAPO
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophesy on NAPO Prior to the 2028 election.
In a vision, Bawumia was given two possibilities; sadly, he was not one of the two "chosen ones," therefore the man of God warned the politician not to be certain he would still be chosen for the presidential ticket.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh