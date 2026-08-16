Tima Kumkum went viral on TikTok after sharing detailed advice on the two types of men Ghanaian women encounter in relationships

The media personality has publicly confirmed her second marriage ended on April 1, 2025, breaking down in tears during a TV interview

Tima Kumkum revealed she hid the separation from her children for six months before sitting them down to explain the situation

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Tima Kumkum has stepped into the public conversation about relationships and marriage with a pointed TikTok video outlining the specific traits of men that Ghanaian women should avoid, and the timing has not gone unnoticed.

The advice comes in the wake of the media personality's second divorce becoming public knowledge.

Tima Kumkum and her second husband before their divorce. Photo credit: @timakumkum.

Source: Instagram

Tima Kumkum describes his ex-husband's behaviour

In the viral clip, Tima Kumkum drew a clear line between two categories of men: one who wants a woman and one who needs her, arguing that understanding the distinction is essential for protecting emotional well-being.

On the positive side, she described a man who "seeks your company because he enjoys you and values your presence," communicates openly about his intentions, respects a woman's independence, and gives consistent effort without becoming controlling.

According to her, this is the kind of partner worth building a life with.

The contrast, she explained, is a man who leans on a woman as his sole source of emotional stability.

"Relies on you as his primary source of emotional stability and identity," she said, adding that such a man may "pressure you for constant attention, reassurance or validation," react with jealousy or possessiveness when given space, and routinely place his own comfort above the growth of the relationship.

The TikTok video is below:

Tima Kumkum breaks down over second marriage

The relationship advice took on added weight after Tima Kumkum confirmed the collapse of her second marriage during a candid interview with actress and television host Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime. She was visibly emotional as she disclosed that her husband left their family home on April 1, 2025.

The breakdown was particularly painful given what she had been through before the marriage. Tima Kumkum spent seven years raising her children alone, taking on the responsibilities of both parents before finding a partner her children came to love and call "daddy."

When he moved out, she was not ready to face her daughter's morning questions with the truth. "When he left home, my girl in the morning, 'Mommy, where is daddy?' Initially, I lied that he had travelled," she recounted, clearly moved by the memory.

She maintained that version of events for close to six months before deciding her children deserved honesty. She eventually sat them down, explained that she and their father were facing difficulties, and told them the outcome would depend on whether those issues could be resolved.

The Instagram video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh