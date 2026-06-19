Forty-two South African nationals have been deported from Ireland after being found to be living in the country without legal permission

The group, made up of nine men, 18 women and 15 children, was flown from Dublin Airport on a chartered flight and arrived in South Africa on Friday morning

Authorities stressed that a good number of South Africans in Ireland are residing there legally, despite the enforcement action

Forty-two South African nationals have been deported from Ireland after being found to be living in the country without legal permission, in an immigration enforcement operation carried out by Irish authorities.

The group, consisting of nine men, 18 women, and 15 children, was removed on a chartered flight from Dublin Airport on Thursday afternoon and arrived in South Africa on Friday morning.

Forty-two South African nationals have been deported from Ireland following immigration enforcement operations. Photo credit: Boogich/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Officials confirmed that the children were deported as part of family units.

Their removal was conducted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau following deportation orders issued by the Irish authorities. Two of the individuals in the group were reported to have criminal convictions in Ireland.

Ireland’s Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, stated that most South Africans residing in the country are living there legally.

He emphasised that Ireland’s immigration system must remain rules-based and robust, adding that enforcement actions are necessary to maintain public confidence in immigration laws.

Watch the YouTube video detailing the deportation of South Africans from Ireland below

The deported individuals have since arrived in South Africa, according to officials.

Source: YEN.com.gh