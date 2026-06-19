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Dozens of South Africans Deported from Ireland in Immigration Crackdown
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Dozens of South Africans Deported from Ireland in Immigration Crackdown

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • Forty-two South African nationals have been deported from Ireland after being found to be living in the country without legal permission
  • The group, made up of nine men, 18 women and 15 children, was flown from Dublin Airport on a chartered flight and arrived in South Africa on Friday morning
  • Authorities stressed that a good number of South Africans in Ireland are residing there legally, despite the enforcement action

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Forty-two South African nationals have been deported from Ireland after being found to be living in the country without legal permission, in an immigration enforcement operation carried out by Irish authorities.

The group, consisting of nine men, 18 women, and 15 children, was removed on a chartered flight from Dublin Airport on Thursday afternoon and arrived in South Africa on Friday morning.

Ireland, South Africa, deportation, immigration enforcement, Garda National Immigration Bureau, Dublin Airport, South African nationals, immigration laws
Forty-two South African nationals have been deported from Ireland following immigration enforcement operations. Photo credit: Boogich/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Officials confirmed that the children were deported as part of family units.

Their removal was conducted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau following deportation orders issued by the Irish authorities. Two of the individuals in the group were reported to have criminal convictions in Ireland.

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Ireland’s Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, stated that most South Africans residing in the country are living there legally.

He emphasised that Ireland’s immigration system must remain rules-based and robust, adding that enforcement actions are necessary to maintain public confidence in immigration laws.

Watch the YouTube video detailing the deportation of South Africans from Ireland below

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The deported individuals have since arrived in South Africa, according to officials.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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