Three people have been confirmed dead, while nine others sustained gunshot injuries following a fresh attack on Odomi in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region

Hospital authorities said one victim died while receiving treatment, while two others were brought to the facility dead after they were reportedly attacked on their farms

The latest attack occurred just days after the Oti Regional House of Chiefs established a committee to help resolve the protracted conflict in the municipality

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Three people have been confirmed dead and nine others injured following a fresh attack on Odomi, a community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The attack occurred on the evening of June 18, 2026, when unidentified armed men reportedly stormed the community amid the long-running conflict in the area.

Residents of Odomi grapple with renewed fear after unidentified gunmen launched a fresh attack on the community. Photo credit: Doug Berry/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The incident caused panic among residents, many of whom have been living under the threat of recurring violence.

According to reports, the injured victims were rushed to the Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Hospital authorities confirmed that one of the victims died while receiving treatment, while two others were brought to the facility dead after they were reportedly attacked on their farms.

Security agencies, supported by military personnel, have since intensified patrols across the municipality as part of efforts to restore calm and prevent further attacks.

The latest violence comes just days after the Oti Regional House of Chiefs announced the formation of a committee to help resolve the protracted conflict in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

Watch the YouTube video capturing the details of the Odomi unrest below:

The renewed attack has heightened concerns over security in the area, with residents hoping ongoing interventions by traditional authorities and security agencies will help bring lasting peace to the affected communities.

Source: YEN.com.gh