Dr Emmanuel, a newly graduated medical doctor from Babcock University, has shared his inspiring journey after completing his medical training

Despite repeated setbacks, he remained committed to his dream and continued to seek alternative pathways into medical school

His story has resonated with many social media users, who have praised his resilience and determination in overcoming years of academic and personal challenges

A newly qualified medical doctor, Dr Emmanuel, has shared his journey to becoming a physician after years of setbacks, describing how perseverance helped him achieve his lifelong dream.

In a post on X, the Babcock University graduate celebrated completing his medical degree while reflecting on the obstacles he faced before earning the title of doctor.

A newly graduated doctor celebrates his journey after overcoming academic challenges at Babcock University. Photo credit: Emmaco4real/X

Source: Twitter

According to Dr Emmanuel, his path to medical school was far from straightforward.

He said he was denied admission to study medicine on three different occasions, forcing him to explore alternative routes to pursue his ambition.

One of those options was studying abroad. However, he explained that the plan did not materialise after his visa applications were rejected six times.

Despite the repeated disappointments, Dr Emmanuel said he remained committed to his goal of becoming a doctor. Rather than giving up, he continued pursuing opportunities until he secured admission to study medicine at Babcock University.

Looking back on his journey, the young doctor said the challenges strengthened his determination and made the achievement even more meaningful.

Watch excerpts of the Babcock University graduation here:

His story has inspired many social media users, with several congratulating him on his graduation and praising his resilience in overcoming years of academic and personal setbacks to realise his dream of practising medicine.

Source: YEN.com.gh