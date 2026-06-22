A University lecturer, Dr Edidiong Ukpong, has celebrated his wife after she successfully earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Guidance and Counselling.

According to him, his wife had to balance her studies with marriage, raising their daughter, running a business and managing family responsibilities throughout the programme

The lecturer's tribute has drawn congratulatory messages from admirers, with many commending the new PhD holder for her resilience and commitment to achieving her educational goals

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A lecturer at the University of Uyo, Dr Edidiong Ukpong, has celebrated his wife after she successfully earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Guidance and Counselling.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Ukpong reflected on his wife's academic journey, describing her achievement as a testament to perseverance and determination despite the challenges she faced.

Dr Edidiong Ukpong celebrates his wife after she earns a PhD in Guidance and Counselling. Photo credit: LinkedIn/ Eddidiong Ukpong

Source: UGC

According to the lecturer, many people doubted that his wife would excel in academia because of her earlier academic record. However, she remained committed to her goal and eventually completed the demanding doctoral programme.

Ukpong also admitted that he initially had concerns when his wife informed him of her decision to pursue a PhD.

He said he understood the rigours of doctoral research and wondered how she would balance her studies with marriage, raising their daughter, managing a business and fulfilling family responsibilities.

Despite the demands, she completed the programme, becoming a fellow doctorate holder.

Sharing photos from her graduation, the university lecturer congratulated his wife and spoke about the emotional significance of the moment.

He noted that the tears she shed on the day of her graduation were not simply because she had earned a PhD, but because she remembered the obstacles she had overcome to reach that milestone.

The lecturer's post has attracted attention on LinkedIn, with many users congratulating the new PhD holder and praising her determination to achieve her academic goal while balancing multiple personal and professional responsibilities.

Source: YEN.com.gh