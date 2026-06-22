A pregnant woman and two children from Eshikhoni in Navakholo Sub-County were hospitalised after developing severe diarrhoea following a suspected food-related incident

The illness began after they ate roasted maize that was allegedly taken from a neighbour’s farm and prepared at home

Health officials at Doran Lifecare Centre Hospital confirmed that the patients were treated for acute diarrhoea and dehydration and are now in stable condition

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Three people, including a pregnant woman and two children from the Eshikhoni area in Kenya, were hospitalised after developing severe diarrhoea following a suspected food-related incident involving maize taken from a neighbour’s farm.

According to Margaret Sumba, who has been living with the children, she roasted and shared the maize with them after it was brought home.

A woman and two children are receiving treatment after a food-related incident in Navakholo Sub-County in Kenya. Photo credit: Jospin Mwisha/Kamboub Sia/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She said they began experiencing stomach discomfort and persistent diarrhoea a few hours after eating. As their condition worsened, they sought help from a neighbour who assisted in taking them to Doran Lifecare Centre Hospital.

While receiving treatment on Sunday, June 21, the children reportedly admitted that they had picked three maize cobs from a nearby farm on their way home. The farm owner, a teacher, had earlier raised concern over repeated cases of theft in the area.

The village elder, Dismus Ambundu, confirmed that the incident involved the children taking maize from the teacher’s farm and later falling ill. He said the situation prompted intervention from local leaders amid growing concern over crop theft in the community.

Watch an interesting YouTube video of thieves being arrested through witchcraft magic:

The farm owner said he had sought help to address persistent theft on his land. He added that he later involved a traditional practitioner, who he believes contributed to identifying those involved.

Health officials at Doran Lifecare Centre Hospital confirmed that the patients were treated for acute diarrhoea and dehydration and are now in stable condition.

Source: YEN.com.gh