The Ghana Education Service dismissed a document circulating on social media as an official prospectus for 2026 BECE graduates

The document, bearing the GES name and logo, lists clothing, toiletries, bedding and stationery purportedly required for SHS admission

GES said the official prospectus had not yet been finalised and would be communicated at the appropriate time

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has denied releasing a prospectus for students who recently sat the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The service warned the public not to act on a document spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

Ghana Education Service Reacts to False Reports of New Prospectus For SHS Freshers

Source: Getty Images

In an official statement, GES Management described the circulating list as an unapproved document that does not represent any communication from the service.

The statement was directed specifically at parents and prospective senior high school (SHS) students who may have encountered the material online.

The document in question carries the GES name and logo and presents itself as the official prospectus for the 2025/26 academic year.

It includes detailed lists of items, among them clothing, toiletries, bedding, stationery and various personal effects, that students are purportedly required to bring upon admission.

The document further categorises these items according to different programme types and specifies preferred channels through which some supplies should be procured.

GES cautioned parents and students against making any purchases or preparations based on the fraudulent document, stressing that it should not serve as a guide for admission readiness.

Parents urged to understand the grading methodology

Kapi said the confusion arises because parents naturally draw comparisons between school-based examinations, where class rankings reflect a limited group, and the BECE, which measures performance at the national level.

He argued that a clearer understanding of how the grading methodology works would help manage expectations and address concerns that surface each time results are released.

His remarks came in the context of fresh concerns from the Ghana National Association of Private Schools, which raised questions over alleged discrepancies in the 2026 BECE results.

How to check your BECE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the West African Examinations Council had released provisional results for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Candidates were required to purchase a results checker voucher before accessing their scores through the official WAEC portal.

WAEC had warned candidates against fraudsters who claimed they could upgrade examination scores for a fee.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh