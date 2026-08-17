US Revokes 750 Visas of People Who Travelled To Engage In Birth Tourism Fraud

The US State Department announced it has revoked more than 750 visas from foreign nationals caught engaging in birth tourism

A dedicated Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force was established to review visa holder activity and dismantle for-profit facilitation networks worldwide

The State Department revealed specific cases of deception, including a foreign government official who entered on a one-week visa but stayed three months to give birth

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The US Department of State has revoked more than 750 visas from foreign nationals as part of an aggressive new campaign targeting birth tourism.

US State Department revokes over 750 visas in a crackdown on birth tourism, exposing deception and establishing a task force to combat for-profit networks. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

State Department spokesperson account @statedeptspox confirmed the updated figure on X, stating:

"Since we announced this task force, that number is actually up to over 750 visas revoked. An additional 150 just in the last few days."

Birth tourism prevention task force

The Department established a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force to lead the effort, operating in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security.

The task force is tasked with reviewing the travel and visa activity of foreign nationals globally, identifying individuals who have exploited the system, and dismantling the commercial networks that profit from facilitating such travel.

Officials said facilitators often present themselves as doulas, midwives, or wellness consultants while advertising packages that include visa coaching, hospital arrangements, and guarantees of US-born citizenship for clients' children.

Some have been found forging medical documents or coaching clients to conceal their real travel intentions during visa interviews, with marketing materials promising "automatic citizenship" and "a future without borders."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has broad discretionary authority to revoke visas, and the department said the Trump administration is committed to exercising that authority fully.

Cases of deception uncovered

The department disclosed several specific instances of fraud uncovered through the task force's work. In one case, a couple used a conference and a shopping holiday as cover stories to obtain visas on two separate occasions, each time giving birth in the United States.

They concealed the existence of their first child when applying for the second visa. Both visas were subsequently revoked.

In a second case, a foreign government official applied for a single-week visa to conduct official business but remained in the country for three months and gave birth before departing. Her visa was also revoked.

A third individual applied for a tourist visa to visit Orlando but instead travelled to Los Angeles, giving birth just five days after entering the country. The State Department revoked that visa as well.

Foreign nationals who wilfully misrepresent their purpose of travel may face permanent ineligibility for a US visa or entry to the United States. The department warned that those who facilitate birth tourism face the same consequences.

"Citizenship is not a commodity to be acquired through the calculated exploitation of US immigration laws," the department stated, adding that the current action represents "only the beginning" of its enforcement efforts.

US revokes over 175,000 visas under Trump

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States State Department announced on August 10 that it had revoked more than 175,000 visas held by foreigners.

The revocations happened under President Donald Trump's administration and focused on individuals who violated their visa conditions, committed crimes on American soil, threatened national security, called for violence against US citizens, or defrauded Americans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh