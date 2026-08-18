Finland introduced an income-based permanent residence route under amendments to the Aliens Act that took effect on 8 January 2026

The Finnish Immigration Service requires applicants to have lived continuously in Finland for at least four years on a valid residence permit

Applicants must meet the €40,000 annual income threshold and hold a clean criminal record to qualify for the new route

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Finland has opened a new income-based pathway to permanent residence for foreign nationals, anchored by a minimum annual taxable income of €40,000, following amendments to the Aliens Act that came into force on 8 January 2026.

The Finnish Immigration Service outlined several application routes under the revised rules. The income-based track is designed for long-term residents who have built stable lives in Finland over an extended period.

Finland sets income requirement for foreigners seeking permanent residence. Photo credit: Anadolu & Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residency and income requirements

To be eligible, an applicant must have lived in Finland without interruption for at least four consecutive years, holding either a continuous residence permit, known as an 'A' permit, or a Brexit permit.

For those who originally entered the country under refugee or subsidiary protection status, the four-year period begins from their initial date of arrival.

The €40,000 income figure refers to the total taxable income recorded in the most recently completed tax assessment period.

This covers both earned income, such as wages and pensions, and capital income, including dividends, rental earnings, and capital gains, all calculated before tax.

Critically, taxable social welfare payments such as sickness allowances and unemployment benefits must be subtracted from the total before determining whether the threshold has been met.

Applicants are encouraged to check their income figures through Finland's MyTax online portal using their latest tax decision.

Because the tax assessment period closes on different dates for different individuals, each applicant must confirm which specific tax year applies to their own circumstances.

Additional conditions for applicants

Meeting the income threshold alone is not sufficient for approval. Applicants must also continue to satisfy the standard conditions tied to their continuous residence permit and demonstrate that they can financially support themselves in Finland.

The precise level of self-sufficiency required depends on the original grounds under which the applicant's 'A' permit was issued.

In certain situations, the self-sufficiency requirement may be waived. Applicants are advised to consult the Finnish Immigration Service's official guidance to determine whether any exceptions apply to their individual case.

A clean legal record is also mandatory. Anyone with criminal convictions or active investigations may be disqualified from obtaining permanent status.

All applications must be submitted before the applicant's existing continuous residence permit expires.

Finland sets new citizenship application rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Finland's government had outlined the conditions foreigners were required to satisfy before submitting a citizenship application.

The five requirements included a minimum residency period, language skills, a clean criminal record and proof of financial self-sufficiency.

Finnish authorities had also issued a direct warning to prospective applicants who attempted to apply before meeting all the listed conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh