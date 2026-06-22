22-month-old Joy Apiyo in Kenya is battling a rare and aggressive cancer while under the care of her great-grandmother

The child has been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, with a tumour in the perineal area causing severe pain and complications

The family describes a long history of abandonment spanning generations, worsening the child’s vulnerable situation

A 22-month-old child in Kenya, Joy Apiyo, is facing a critical health condition as she battles a rapidly growing cancer while living under the care of her great-grandmother.

Joy, who was born to a teenage mother, is currently diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer affecting soft tissues.

A 22 month old child in Kenya battles a rare cancer while living under the care of her great grandmother. Photo credit: Stefan Heunis/Wilpunt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The tumour, located in the perineal area, has continued to grow, leaving her in persistent pain, frequent bleeding and difficulty in sitting or passing stool. Her caregiver says the child often cries through the night due to the intensity of the pain.

She currently lives with her great-grandmother, Esther Nabwire, in challenging circumstances marked by family separation and limited financial capacity.

Nabwire says Joy’s mother left the children in April 2026 and has since been untraceable. She also alleges that the children were returned to her care after the father’s family declined responsibility.

Nabwire further shared that the family has experienced repeated cycles of abandonment across generations, adding to the strain of caring for the child and her twin sister.

According to her, Joy has not yet received consistent medical treatment due to financial and logistical constraints, despite the worsening condition. She describes days and nights spent caring for the child as the tumour continues to develop.

Watch the emotional YouTube video here:

Relief came when a community health forum linked to Sio Port Sub-County Hospital flagged the case and shared it among members.

A medical worker, Noah Omondi, later stepped in, assessing the child’s condition and coordinating support through the forum, helping to connect the family to potential assistance for treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh