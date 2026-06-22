A financial tribunal dismissed a woman's complaint after she was excluded from her late husband's R3.5 million death benefit

The Pension Fund allocated a 15% share of the benefits to the deceased man's girlfriend after proving they cohabited

The adjudicator ruled that the estranged wife failed to prove she was financially dependent on her husband before his death

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The Financial Services Tribunal has dismissed an application by an estranged wife who was fighting her exclusion from her late husband’s R3.5 million ($189,000 / GH₵2.8 million) death benefit.

A financial tribunal dismisses an estranged wife's claim, allocating the late husband's death benefits worth GHC 2.8 million to his girlfriend and children. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

The deceased, according to a report on June 22, 2026, by Times Live, indicated that Isack Bafana Ndlangamandla passed away on September 7, 2023.

Following his demise, the Becsa Provident Fund allocated his death benefits to his children and his girlfriend, leaving the legal wife with nothing.

Wife expressed dissatisfaction with husband's fund allocation

Nomsa Ndlangamandla, the estranged wife, took the matter to the Pension Funds Adjudicator after she was left out of the distribution.

She expressed her dissatisfaction with the fund's decision to completely bypass her while recognising the late husband's girlfriend.

In response to the complaint, Becsa Provident Fund stated that it possessed clear evidence that the deceased had been cohabiting with his girlfriend from June 2022 until his passing.

The fund requested the wife to provide proof of financial dependency, which she failed to produce. Consequently, the adjudicator threw out her case, confirming the allocation was fair.

The Pension Fund shared the multi-million dollar estate among the identified dependents. The girlfriend received a 15% allocation, which translates to a lump sum, while the deceased's children split the remaining 85% in various proportions.

Private plane crash leaves three dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a search-and-rescue operation for a missing private plane ended in tragedy early June 21, 2026, after rescue teams found the wreckage of the aircraft, which contained three remains in a wooded area near a Maryland residential neighbourhood.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee was carrying three individuals when it went down in the woods near Bowie, Maryland, a suburb located outside Washington, D.C.

Source: YEN.com.gh