A 22-year-old security guard named Avery died after being struck by a vehicle while walking home from SoFi Stadium

The incident occurred just after the young man had started his new deployment for the upcoming soccer tournament

Relatives gathered at a medical foundation in Azusa to donate his heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys to save others

A tragic accident has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man who recently secured a job as a security guard for the upcoming World Cup event.

The young worker, identified as Avery, was walking back to his residence after a shift when he was struck by a driver.

Avery, a 22-year-old security guard, tragically lost his life after being struck by a vehicle. Image credit: BBC

Source: UGC

The incident occurred just as he was beginning a new career chapter at SoFi Stadium. Family members and loved ones have been thrown into deep mourning following the sudden loss of the young worker.

Family honours Avery's final contribution to humanity

Following the tragedy, family members made the brave decision to help individuals facing life-threatening medical conditions.

Loved ones and hospital staff held a special gathering to celebrate Avery's life and honour his final contribution to humanity.

According to a public report shared on Instagram by abc7la on June 21, 2026, the young man's loved ones assembled to facilitate the donation of his vital organs, including his heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys.

Officials noted that these medical donations hold the potential to save up to eight lives.

Read more about Avery's passing in the Instagram post below.

The news has left social media users deeply moved, with many sending prayers of comfort to the grieving family during this difficult time.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the guard's post below:

jaylasmami said:

"This is so sad 🙏🤍May he rest in paradise."

loripilatos99 said:

"May God bring comfort and peace to all who loved him. So tragic. May he Rest In Eternal Peace 🙏🙏🙏."

wendycb said:

"Rest well, Avery 💝 My condolences, Kim. Love you."

Private plane crash leaves three dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a search-and-rescue operation for a missing private plane ended in tragedy early Sunday after rescue teams found the wreckage of the aircraft, which contained three remains in a wooded area near a Maryland residential neighbourhood.

The single-engine Piper Cherokee was carrying three individuals when it went down in the woods near Bowie, Maryland, a suburb located outside Washington, D.C.

Source: YEN.com.gh