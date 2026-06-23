The United States has announced a phased withdrawal of funding for HIV and Aids programmes in South Africa through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

The US administration has previously criticised several South African policies, while Pretoria has rejected the allegations and defended its domestic and foreign policy position

Health authorities are expected to continue implementing plans aimed at reducing dependence on international donor funding while maintaining HIV treatment and prevention programmes

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United States government has announced plans to begin a phased withdrawal of funding for HIV and Aids programmes in South Africa, ending years of financial support provided through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

A US State Department official said the decision was based on South Africa's failure to meet certain policy requests by the current US administration.

The United States has announced plans to phase out funding for South Africa's HIV and Aids programmes. Photo credit: Rajesh Jantilal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The official added that the move is intended to encourage self-reliance, arguing that South Africa, as a middle-income country, is capable of financing its own public health programmes.

Until 2025, PEPFAR contributed an estimated 400 million dollars annually to South Africa's HIV response, accounting for about one-fifth of the country's HIV programme funding.

South Africa has the world's largest HIV burden, with more than eight million people living with the virus.

South Africa's Department of Health said it had not received formal notification of the funding decision but noted that it has been developing a long-term strategy to reduce reliance on donor funding.

Watch the YouTube video detailing the reasons the US intends to stop funding HIV programmes in South Africa:

The announcement comes amid strained diplomatic relations between Washington and Pretoria, with both governments at odds over a number of political and foreign policy issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh