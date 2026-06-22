The National Service Authority released deployment details for 18,617 eligible nurses and midwives for the 2026/2027 service year

Eligible personnel received directives to complete a mandatory regional validation process between June 22 and July 10, 2026

The authority warned employers that hiring liable individuals who bypassed national service attracts a fine of 5,000 penalty units

The National Service Authority (NSA) has officially released the placement list for 18,617 qualified nurses and midwives for the 2026/2027 national service year.

NSA Releases Postings For 18,617 Nurses and Midwives Across Ghana

Source: UGC

The deployment accommodates healthcare professionals who successfully cleared their Nursing and Midwifery Council licensure examinations in August and September 2025.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 22, 2026, the Director-General of the NSA, Mrs Ruth Dela Seddoh, instructed all prospective personnel to access the official portal to verify their allocations.

The affected graduates must undergo regional validation starting June 22, 2026, before reporting to their assigned stations on July 1, 2026.

The management emphasised that the deployment operations strictly align with the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119). Under these provisions, corporate bodies and public facilities cannot legally engage any graduate who hasn't fulfilled or been exempted from service requirements.

Furthermore, the Registrar of Companies retains the mandate to deny business registrations to citizens who flout this legislation. Organisations found violating these structural recruitment codes will face an administrative penalty of 5,000 penalty units.

Source: YEN.com.gh