Panic gripped commuters in Accra on Monday, June 29, 2026, when a high-capacity Ayalolo bus was breached by flash floods during a torrential downpour

A viral Instagram video showed muddy water rushing inside the vehicle, forcing passengers to lift their legs and belongings

The incident highlighted the dangerous severity of Monday’s floods, which forced some residents to scale buildings to survive

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There was panic during the Monday morning commute in Accra as a high-capacity Ayalolo transit bus flooded internally while navigating an inundated road.

Heavy Accra floods leave several in disbelief as water enters a large commercial bus, popularly known as Ayalolo. Image credit: VanessaEboateng/X

Source: UGC

The incident occurred during a torrential early morning downpour on Monday, June 29, 2026, which paralysed major parts of the capital.

In a viral video captured by Vanessa Edotom Boateng, commuters were seen hoisting their bags as muddy floodwaters filled the floor of the moving bus.

The passenger who recorded the situation captioned the footage in absolute disbelief: "Ayalolo bus too, ei charley."

The fact that a heavy-duty commercial vehicle was breached so easily emphasised how dangerously high the water levels rose on the city's main roads during the morning rush hour.

The X post below shows workers making their way to seats inside an Ayalolo bus filled with floodwater after the heavy early Monday morning downpour.

Netizens react to workers in flooded Ayalolo

The footage triggered deep worry across social media, with many noting that the situation had escalated from property damage into a full-blown safety crisis.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X (formerly Twitter) below:

@XKayOriginigl noted the irony:

"Jokes in this kentry."

@efoavugah shared a sobering eyewitness account:

"The scary things I see today. People had to climb up buildings to survive. It's not even about properties anymore oo, but life and death at this point. Today should trigger a complete reset in Accra."

@DarlingtonMemp1 questioned going out in the storm:

"Why would u wake up in this and say yea i'm goin to work 😭."

@OkineEmmanuel11 agreed, replying:

"What are they going to do at work.... ahh."

Source: YEN.com.gh