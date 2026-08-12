Relatives and close associates of the late Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah publicly rejected a memorial bust unveiled outside the Ministry of Defence

A close friend demanded the sculpture be removed and replaced, saying it fails to capture the late minister's likeness

The decision to honour only Omane Boamah drew criticism, as seven others died alongside him in the 2025 Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash

Family members and close associates of the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, have called for the removal of a memorial bust erected in his honour, saying the sculpture bears no resemblance to him.

The monument was unveiled on Thursday, August 6, 2026, outside the Ministry of Defence in Accra to mark one year since his death.

Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah's memorial bust rejected by his family and friends over its poor likeness. Photo credit: Dr Omane Boamah & GTV Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a publication by The Herald, a close friend of the late Dr Omane Boamah issued a pointed demand for the bust to be taken down and redone.

"The bust must be removed and redone. It does not depict him. Otherwise, in years to come, it will not serve any purpose because it is not him," the friend said.

Criticism over the memorial bust's scope

Beyond concerns about the sculpture's likeness, the decision to erect a monument exclusively for Dr Omane Boamah drew sharp criticism from others.

He was one of eight people who died when a Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crashed in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Below are the other victims of the helicopter crash:

Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed - Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

- Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed - Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

- Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong - NDC National Vice Chairman

- NDC National Vice Chairman Samuel Aboagye - Former parliamentary candidate

- Former parliamentary candidate Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah - Aircrew

- Aircrew Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala - Aircrew

- Aircrew Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu - Aircrew

Critics have argued that a national memorial of this nature should have collectively honoured all eight lives lost in the tragedy rather than singling out one individual.

Mahama pays tribute at ceremony

President John Dramani Mahama attended the unveiling ceremony and spoke warmly of the late minister, describing him as "a friend, a loyalist, and a close adviser."

The president also used the occasion to call on leaders to strengthen safety standards and improve governance to prevent a similar tragedy from occurring again.

The helicopter crash, which claimed eight lives in August 2025, remains one of the most significant losses in Ghana's recent political and military history.

Omane Boamah's children attend memorial

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the children of Dr Boamah, made a public appearance at a memorial service in Accra on August 6, 2026.

The National Interfaith Memorial Service honoured the eight victims of the Obuasi helicopter crash at the UPSA Auditorium.

Footage shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Gists Online showed the three children dressed in matching traditional mourning attire alongside their family.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh