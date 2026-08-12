Nigerian influencer Bobrisky has unveiled his eGFR kidney function result after undergoing a medical assessment

Bobrisky made a lighthearted remark about surviving cosmetic surgery with his kidney still intact, sparking reactions

The social media personality urged fans who may be unaware of their kidney function status to seek medical testing

Nigerian social media personality Bobrisky has been in good spirits after receiving the results of a recent kidney function assessment, and he wasted no time letting his followers in on the news on his Instagram story.

Nigerian influencer Bobrisky shares his kidney health update after several cosmetic surgeries. Image credit: Bobrisky

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian influencer disclosed that his estimated glomerular filtration rate, commonly known as eGFR, came back at 85, a result that left him visibly relieved and in a playful mood.

"When I heard the result of my eGFR, my kidney function, I was so happy! 🤣🤣🤣 My eGFR was 85, so I guess my kidney loves me so much. 😂❤️" he wrote in the post.

Bobrisky on cosmetic surgeries and kidney health

He did not stop at sharing the numbers.

True to his style, Bobrisky folded some humour into the announcement, acknowledging the multiple cosmetic procedures he has undergone over the years and marvelling that his kidney has held up through it all.

"After all the times I've gone under the knife to look this beautiful, my kidney is still working perfectly! 🤩🤩🤩" he said.

Beyond the jokes, however, the post carried a more serious message. Bobrisky turned his personal health moment into a public awareness call, pointing out that many of his followers have no idea what their own kidney function looks like.

He singled out an eGFR reading below 60 as a cause for concern, noting that some people are already in that territory without realising it.

Bobrisky asks fans to prioritise health checks

"Some of you don't even know your eGFR or your kidney function status. Some people's eGFR is already below 60, and they don't even know it," he stated,

Before driving home the message with a direct appeal:

"That's why regular check-ups are so important. Please, go and check yourself! 🙏"

The post drew a range of responses from social media users, with some appreciating the health nudge and others taking the opportunity to weigh in on Bobrisky's broader choices.

The X post showing a screenshot of Bobrisky's message is below.

Reactions to Bobrisky's kidney status

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Bobrisky shared his health status.

@saintdave01 wrote:

"If you like go under knife 500 times Abi make you even cut your preeq you're still a senior man bros 🦉🦃."

@Chioma said:

"You should thank your God."

@Sandy commented:

"Good for you."

Bobrisky confesses HIV test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bobrisky disclosed on Instagram Stories that he still goes for an HIV test every six months despite claiming he has not been sexually active for years'

The Nigerian crossdresser said his routine testing has nothing to do with fear, describing it as a personal commitment to prevention and peace of mind.

Bobrisky stressed that he would rather stay informed about his health status through regular tests than make assumptions or depend on treatment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh