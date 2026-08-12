Canada's immigration authority updated its Express Entry proof of funds requirement in July 2025, setting a new benchmark for single applicants

The minimum amount is pegged at 50% of Canada's low-income cut-off totals and shifts annually depending on updated cost-of-living data

Applicants who already held active Express Entry profiles faced a deadline to update their financial records or risk losing eligibility

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Canada has set CAD $15,263 as the minimum savings a single applicant must demonstrate to be considered for permanent residency through the Express Entry immigration system in 2026.

Canada updates Express Entry proof of funds for 2026, setting the minimum savings at CAD 15,263 for single applicants. Requirements shift annually based on living costs. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Government of Canada last revised the figure on 7 July 2025.

The threshold is calculated at 50% of Canada's low-income cut-off totals and is subject to annual review, meaning the required amount can increase or decrease each year based on updated cost-of-living data.

How the proof of funds requirement works

The minimum savings threshold rises with the size of an applicant's household. A single person must show at least CAD $15,263, while applicants with partners or dependants are required to demonstrate progressively higher amounts for each additional family member included in their application.

Canada's immigration authority advises applicants to declare the full value of their accessible savings if it exceeds the minimum, rather than declaring only the threshold figure itself.

The funds must be liquid and accessible at the time of application. Assets that are restricted or tied up in investment vehicles typically do not qualify. The requirement exists to show that an incoming immigrant can support themselves and any dependants after arriving in Canada without immediately relying on government assistance.

What existing applicants were required to do

Applicants who already held active profiles in the Express Entry pool were given until 28 July 2025 to update their proof of funds records to reflect the revised figures. Those who failed to do so risked losing eligibility under the new requirements.

Canada's immigration authority confirmed that updating a profile to reflect revised funds does not affect where an applicant stands in tie-breaker situations. The original date and time a profile was submitted remains on record and continues to serve as the tie-breaking reference point.

Express Entry is a points-based immigration management system that Canada uses to process applications across several of its federal economic programmes, including the Federal Skilled Worker Programme and the Canadian Experience Class. Candidates are ranked using a Comprehensive Ranking System score, with the highest-scoring applicants receiving invitations to apply for permanent residency.

Canada seeks workers from Ghana, others

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada is inviting carpenters, plumbers, machinists and other craftspeople to relocate and build a future in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is urging qualified tradespeople with the right training, credentials and experience to explore the country's available immigration pathways.

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Source: YEN.com.gh