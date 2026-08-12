The Osun State Police Command summoned Senator Francis Fadahunsi over remarks he allegedly made at an APC rally in Ilesa on Tuesday, August 12, 2026

A video circulating online captured Fadahunsi allegedly urging APC supporters to kill members of the Accord Party ahead of the August 15 governorship election

The senator denied making the inciting remarks, claiming the viral video was AI-generated and that his words were taken out of context

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East in the Nigerian Senate, has been summoned by the Osun State Police Command over remarks he allegedly made at a recent campaign event.

Osun Police summon Senator Fadahunsi over alleged reckless comment before Governorship election. Photo source: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

In a trending video, the Nigerian politician allegedly urged All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters to harm members of the Accord Party ahead of the Osun State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The video that spread widely across social media appeared to show the senator speaking in Yoruba at an APC event in Ilesa on Tuesday, August 12, making statements that were widely interpreted as a call to violence against Accord Party members.

Police summon Senator Fadahunsi over inciting remarks

In a letter dated August 11, 2026, and signed by Commissioner of Police, Elections, Osun State, Samuel Etaifo Erale, the command directed Fadahunsi to appear before the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Osogbo at 11am on Wednesday, August 12.

The letter described the alleged statements as "threatening, inciting and intimidating", noting that the content had been widely shared across electronic and social media platforms.

According to the Punch Newspaper, sources claim Fadahunsi made the controversial speech at the palace of Owa Obokun of Ijesaland in Ilesa during a protest organised against an alleged killing of three members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilesa.

Reacting to an alleged threat, Osun State Governor and musician Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke, while addressing journalists in Osogbo, demanded the lawmaker's arrest, stating his utterances can lead to mass killing.

The governor said he had raised the matter with the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and subsequently demanded Fadahunsi’s investigation and arrest, adding that the IGP confirmed the existence of the video and assured him of immediate action.

Senator Fadahunsi denies making the alleged threat

Senator Fadahunsi has pushed back firmly against the allegations, insisting that the viral video was AI-generated and that any remarks attributed to him were lifted out of context.

He did, however, provide further detail on what he claimed was the correct interpretation of his words.

He said:

"I made reference to one Rogba, who was killed in Esa-Oke by his co-cultists. The governor had referred to the deceased as his son and was also engaged in a disagreement with a sitting member of the House of Representatives on live television."

"My statement was very clear: if the killings do not stop, we shall also retaliate."

The summons comes at a particularly tense moment in Osun State, with the governorship poll just days away from being held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The Instagram post detailing the police's summon for Senator Fadahunsi's demise is below:

Nigerians react to police summoning Senator Fadahunsi

The news drew sharp responses online, with many Nigerians questioning whether a mere summons was sufficient given the gravity of the alleged remarks.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

uchechukwu.au said:

"The Police spokesperson will soon come out to tell us he was joking as they did with MC Oluomo in 2022."

hypeman_kiss commented:

"Summon ke 😂 Abi una suppose arrest and put am inside cell."

inv_mickey wrote:

"To clarify" are you guys serious rn...what he openly said, so what's there to clarify again?" Buh, if na ordinary citizen like this na prison straight oo…omo nawa oo😏."

Former senator Omololu Meroyi passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about former Nigerian Senator Omololu Meroyi, who passed away at the age of 76.

His transition from a prominent political figure to a respected community leader left a significant impact, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from those who regarded him as both a mentor and a father figure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh