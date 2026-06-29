Popular Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya has proposed a drastic solution to Ghana's recurring flooding crisis in Accra

The travel vlogger’s suggestion came after a heavy overnight downpour on Monday, June 29, 2026, worsening the situation

Debate has poured in on social media after Wode Maya dropped his controversial suggestions, as Ghanaians shared their opinions

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Ghanaian YouTuber and travel vlogger Wode Maya has sparked a debate online with his proposed solution to the Accra flooding situation.

Wode Maya calls for Ghana's capital to be relocated after devastating Accra floods on Monday, June 2, 2026. Image credit: Wode Maya

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on his X page, formerly Twitter, the content creator suggested that the country should either relocate its capital city or significantly decongest Accra.

“It’s either we relocate the capital city or decongest the city," he wrote.

"Every year, Accra floods. Every year, we mourn, complain, and move on. Then the rains return, and the same story repeats. This shouldn’t be our normal. We need lasting solutions, not seasonal conversations," he added.

Wode Maya’s comments came in the wake of the severe flooding that hit several parts of Accra on Monday, June 29, following hours of heavy rainfall.

From some footage sighted on the internet, the situation has left many residents living in flood-prone areas stranded, with roads, homes and buildings submerged, threatening lives and causing massive traffic congestion across the capital.

Wode Maya blasts Lily Mohammed over her viral rant targeting Okudzeto Ablakwa for granting IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport. Image credit: WodeMaya, @sammykaymedia/Instagram, LilyMohammed

Source: Facebook

With other celebrities in Ghana, including Kofi Kinata and Nana Aba Anamoah, expressing their frustration about the situation, Wode Maya's remarks have since sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing mixed opinions.

While some have agreed with the travel vlogger's statement, arguing that Accra has become overpopulated and overstretched, others have described the suggestion of relocating the capital as unrealistic.

For decades, Accra has been battling flooding crises, especially during the rainy season, with affected residents continuously calling for help from the government.

The X post of Wode Maya about the flooding crisis in Accra is below.

Wode Maya's Accra flooding remarks spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Wode Maya shared his solution for the recurring flooding situation in Accra, and below are some of the comments.

UChantStudios wrote:

"Why not talk about completing good drainage systems, but rather relocate them or decongest the city? We know the problems, so voice it out, man."

Almighty wrote:

"Relocate the capital to where? The citizens won't accept decongestion."

Martins Opoku wrote:

"Relocation without proper planning will still breed the same problem. There are no storm drains to guide the water. We have small gutters that are choked. They cannot contain the volume of water coming in."

Bruised Reed wrote:

"Lol, Accra’s population is not the reason why the City floods. In 1966, I am sure not more than 200,000 people were in Accra, but it still flooded. Basic engineering is missing in Accra, that’s all!!!"

Awuley wrote:

"Relocating the capital city? This is a funny yet below-the-belt statement coming from you. Decongest the city, decentralise, sanitation Law enactment. We aren’t ready for the change we crave."

The TikTok video of Wode Maya blasting Lily Mohammed over her criticism of Okudzeto Ablakwa is below:

Wode Maya blasts Lily Mohammed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya blasted media personality Lily Mohammed for her comments criticising the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The journalist had gone viral on social media after her attack, which occurred after the government approved Wode Maya’s request for the American streamer to be granted a Ghanaian passport.

Source: YEN.com.gh