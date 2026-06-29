A torrential early morning downpour on Monday, June 29, 2026, triggered severe flash floods across various low-lying zones in Ghana's capital city

Luxury vehicles parked outside modern apartment complexes in the upscale Tse Addo neighbourhood were caught in the rising water

Footage captured by eyewitnesses showed multiple expensive cars completely overtaken by deep muddy waters, leaving vehicle owners counting massive structural losses

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A devastating flash flood has hit the upscale Tse Addo residential area in Accra, leaving several expensive luxury cars completely submerged following a heavy morning downpour.

Severe flash floods struck the Tse Addo area on June 29, 2026, submerging luxury vehicles amidst growing concerns over inadequate drainage systems. Image credit: temajesusofficial/Insatgram

Source: UGC

The torrential rainfall, which began in the early hours of Monday, June 29, 2026, quickly overwhelmed drainage systems and turned streets into deep rivers.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by @temajesusofficial, multiple vehicles—including high-end sedans and SUVs—parked directly in front of modern apartment blocks were seen nearly fully covered by muddy floodwaters. The water level rose so rapidly that it swallowed the tyres and hoods of the parked vehicles before owners could attempt to relocate them to higher, safer grounds.

The Tse Addo enclave, known for its rapid real estate expansion and high-income residences, became one of the hardest-hit zones during the Monday morning rush hour. Stranded residents watched helplessly from their balconies as their vehicles suffered extensive electronic and engine damage from the rising water level.

Urban planning experts and residents have frequently raised alarms over the perennial drainage issues plaguing the fast-developing community, pointing out that unchecked construction on natural waterways and inadequate drainage infrastructure leave the area highly vulnerable during the peak of the rainy season.

With emergency services and vehicle recovery teams stretched thin across the capital, vehicle owners face exorbitant mechanic bills as the water slowly recedes.

The Instagram post below has the video showing the heartbreaking scene after the heavy rainfall in Accra, Tse Addo.

Netizens react to early morning floods

The viral footage elicited strong emotional responses online, with many expressing disbelief at the scale of the damage while foreign observers weighed in on Ghana's drainage systems.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some notable reactions below:

shideldeco expressed sadness with emojis:

"😢😢😢."

cupid2361 shouted in shock:

"Eiiiiiii maaaawu🫢😳."

gloshwan offered solidarity from East Africa:

"I think sewage holes are blocked in Ghana Chei so sorry my brothers 🥰 much love from Uganda may the Good Lord see you thru."

GMet warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather update indicating that the rainstorm mentioned in the night forecast is currently generating thunderstorms and rainfall over the north-eastern part of the country.

According to the forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2026, the system is expected to continue its westward movement, bringing widespread cloudiness across much of northern Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh