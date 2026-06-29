Fire Outbreak Engulfs Odawna Rubber Market at Circle, Video Emerges

A fresh fire outbreak occurred at Odawna Rubber Market near the GCB Towers area at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

The second blaze happened after an initial fire incident recorded during the early hours of Monday, June 29, 2026

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were alerted to the scene, and the cause of the fire remains unknown

A new fire outbreak has been reported near the GCB Towers area at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

A fresh fire outbreak near GCB Towers at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra, follows an earlier incident at Odawna. The cause remains unknown amid severe weather conditions. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The incident happened hours after an earlier fire disaster affected the same commercial enclave on Monday morning.

The cause of the sudden blaze has not yet been established by authorities. This second incident follows an earlier outbreak at Odawna, opposite the Adabraka Market, which destroyed several structures during a period of heavy downpour.

Emergency responders and the Ghana National Fire Service were engaged in managing the situation within the flooded community.

Thick smoke from the area drew the attention of commuters and traders navigating the waterlogged streets.

The X post below has the video of the fire incident at Odawna Rubber Market in Circle.

Source: YEN.com.gh