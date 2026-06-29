Fire Outbreak Engulfs Odawna Rubber Market at Circle, Video Emerges
- A fresh fire outbreak occurred at Odawna Rubber Market near the GCB Towers area at Kwame Nkrumah Circle
- The second blaze happened after an initial fire incident recorded during the early hours of Monday, June 29, 2026
- Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were alerted to the scene, and the cause of the fire remains unknown
A new fire outbreak has been reported near the GCB Towers area at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.
The incident happened hours after an earlier fire disaster affected the same commercial enclave on Monday morning.
The cause of the sudden blaze has not yet been established by authorities. This second incident follows an earlier outbreak at Odawna, opposite the Adabraka Market, which destroyed several structures during a period of heavy downpour.
Emergency responders and the Ghana National Fire Service were engaged in managing the situation within the flooded community.
Thick smoke from the area drew the attention of commuters and traders navigating the waterlogged streets.
The X post below has the video of the fire incident at Odawna Rubber Market in Circle.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh