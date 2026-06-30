A rainstorm moving in from Benin is set to bring widespread cloud cover and thunderstorms across parts of Ghana on Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Coastal and nearby inland areas are expected to experience rain with thunderstorms from the afternoon into the evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has also warned of rough seas, urging fishermen and boat operators to take extra caution

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an afternoon weather forecast warning of widespread cloud cover and thunderstorms across parts of the country as a rainstorm system moves in from neighbouring Benin.

According to the forecast released on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the weather system is expected to bring increasing cloudiness over southern Ghana, with rain and thunderstorms anticipated along the coast and adjoining inland areas from the afternoon into the evening.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms from Benin today, June 30, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For the middle belt, transition zone, and northern parts of Ghana, the agency predicts a higher likelihood of rain or thunderstorms later in the afternoon extending into the night.

Marine conditions are also expected to deteriorate, with rough seas forecast. The Ghana Meteorological Agency has advised fishermen and boat operators to exercise caution when going to sea.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG releases dumsor schedule for Ashanti Region

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced an eight-hour planned power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The outage would run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is expected to affect several communities, including the Kumasi Station and surrounding areas.

Residents were advised to prepare ahead of the interruption as the utility company works to improve service reliability.

Source: YEN.com.gh