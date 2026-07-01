A former minister under President Tinubu was arrested at an airport in Abuja, according to reports published on July 1, 2026

The arrest of the ex-minister was reported by Legit.ng, with details of the circumstances surrounding the detention emerging

The development has drawn significant attention given the former minister's ties to the sitting Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu

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Former Nigerian Minister of Science and Technology Uche Nnaji was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, after arriving on a chartered flight from Enugu.

Uche Nnaji, a former minister under Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, gets arrested at Abuja Airport. Image credit: Legit.ng

Source: UGC

According to a report by legit.ng on July 1, 2026, Nnaji was to be transferred into the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for questioning following his detention at the airport.

Why the ICPC has been pursuing Nnaji

The former minister has been under scrutiny since he stepped down from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet in 2025 amid accusations that he falsified his academic credentials.

Media investigations uncovered that Nnaji allegedly forged both his university certificates and his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) documentation during the 2023 ministerial screening process.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted the ICPC an order to arrest Nnaji as far back as June 2025, after the commission told the court that he had repeatedly failed to honour multiple invitations for investigative activities.

The court further authorised the ICPC to declare him wanted through national newspapers, social media platforms, and other media outlets.

Nnaji's resignation and the certificate scandal

Nnaji formally tendered his resignation to President Tinubu by means of a letter, a move that came in the wake of mounting pressure over the certificate controversy.

Two separate media investigations had by that point already surfaced evidence pointing to the alleged falsification of his NYSC and university records.

As of the time this report was filed, the ICPC had yet to release an official statement confirming the arrest, and neither Nnaji nor anyone representing him had publicly responded to the allegations.

Popular actor arrested over alleged coup plot

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian actor Stanley Amandi was arrested alongside several military officers over an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Amandi, a famous Nollywood actor and movie director, was arrested in September 2025 alongside some military officers.

Source: YEN.com.gh