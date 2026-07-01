Apostle Eric Nyamekye addressed the 2026 National Day of Prayer in Accra on Wednesday, July 1, 2026

The Church of Pentecost Chairman challenged Ghanaians to take personal responsibility for the country's corruption problem

Nyamekye argued that millions of citizens, not a handful of politicians, hold the power to shape Ghana's destiny

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has called on Ghanaians to stop directing all blame for the country's corruption at politicians, arguing that the broader citizenry must take ownership of the nation's governance failures.

Speaking at the 2026 National Day of Prayer held in Accra on Wednesday, July 1, Apostle Nyamekye said meaningful national transformation demands the collective involvement of every Ghanaian, not just those in political office.

Apostle Nyamekye Tells Ghanaians to Stop Blaming Politicians for Corruption” “How Many Are They?”

Source: Facebook

Drawing on the biblical call to "seek the peace and prosperity" of the land, the Pentecost Chairman argued that the obligation to develop Ghana belongs to all citizens, not only government officials.

He pressed Ghanaians to demonstrate integrity and patriotism in their everyday lives rather than waiting on political leaders to fix the country's problems.

"We are making a mistake by always blaming politicians. How many are they? What about the millions of us? Our forebears did not think the way we are thinking in our generation. How many politicians and government appointees do we have in a population of 35, 34 million plus?"

While conceding that leadership matters in national development, Apostle Nyamekye maintained that the moral character of a people ultimately determines whether their leaders succeed or fail.

Source: YEN.com.gh