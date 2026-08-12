Sexxy Vida’s Last Public Appearance Resurfaces After Her Passing, Video

A TikTok page shared a video of Sexxy Vida and her partner Gomez flaunting her baby bump just one day before her death was reported

The mother of 10 was seen in high spirits in what turned out to be her final public appearance on August 10, 2026

The cause of Sexxy Vida's death has not been publicised, leaving fans across social media heartbroken and many shaken

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A video capturing Sexxy Vida's final public moment has resurfaced online, leaving fans deeply emotional following the news of her passing.

A TikTok video of Sexxy Vida showcasing her baby bump surfaces as fans mourn her sudden passing. Image credit: Delay TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

The footage, shared by the TikTok page Yen Trende on August 10, 2026, showed TikToker Sexxy Vida and her partner Gomez spending time together, with the heavily pregnant content creator proudly showing off her baby bump.

Just one day later, on August 11, 2026, news of her death began circulating across social media, turning what appeared to be a joyful outing into a heartbreaking farewell.

The cause of her death has not been indicated, and no official statement has been issued at the time of publication.

Fans mourn Sexxy Vida's sudden passing

The video quickly spread across platforms as followers struggled to come to terms with the loss.

Many were visibly shaken upon learning that Sexxy Vida, a mother of 10, had passed away while still pregnant, with some saying they had no idea she was expecting.

The outpouring of grief has been widespread, with fans remembering her warmth, resilience, and the life she lived so openly in the public eye.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users mourning Sexxy Vida:

Tickle pinky said:

"So she risked her life for this boy aww."

ADWOA OLI BONY🤏 wrote:

"Feeding a man n still birthing his child😅🥰."

maadjoa12 commented:

"Eei 10 children..Sexxy is a strong woman oo."

Lover of Aba Dhope🥰🥰 wrote:

"So she died during the pregnancy? Never knew she was pregnant 😭😭😭😭😭. Owuo trimu 3dene😭😭."

Abena🤩Asabea🥳❤️💯 added:

"Eeeiii, I didn't recognise Gomez."

The TikTok post below shows Sexxy Vida’s last public appearance before her sudden passing.

Sexxy Vida's alleged sister speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the alleged sister of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida has spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding her reported death.

Sexxy Vida had reportedly been experiencing weakness and high blood pressure during her pregnancy in the days before the incident.

The alleged sister claimed the TikToker collapsed at work and was placed on life support before she passed away.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh