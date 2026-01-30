Nollywood actor Stanley Amandi has been arrested for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Tinubu's government

Reports indicate the famous filmmaker was recruited to serve as a propagandist for the coup plotters

The military has concluded its investigations, and Amandi and his alleged conspirators are expected to be prosecuted soon

Nigerian actor Stanley Amandi has been arrested alongside several military officers over an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Amandi, a famous Nollywood actor and movie director, was arrested in September 2025 alongside some military officers.

Nollywood actor Stanley Amandi is accused of plotting with others to overthrow President Bola Tinubu's government.

The actor, whose role in the attempted had not been announced until now, was reportedly recruited by the alleged conspirators to serve as a propagandist for the plot.

Premium Times reported that the suspects planned to employ coordinated messaging and influence operations as part of a broader scheme to destabilise the government and legitimise a military takeover.

They recruited Amandi, a former chairperson of the Enugu state chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, to use his influence in their messaging.

Tinubu and others allegedly marked for assassination

According to the report, officials briefed about the investigation indicated that the plot allegedly included plans to assassinate top political leaders.

President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas were among those allegedly marked for elimination during the planned takeover, sources disclosed.

"The intention was a violent overthrow of the democratic order, targeting the highest levels of government," the report quoted a source as saying.

Military confirms investigations and impending trials

On Monday, January 26, 2026, the Defence Headquarters confirmed that it had concluded its investigations into the alleged plan to oust the Tinubu administration illegally.

In a statement, the military said the investigation had been completed and forwarded to "appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations."

According to the Defence Headquarters, the probe was "comprehensive" and carried out in line with established procedures, examining "all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel."

The statement indicated that trials are expected to follow, though specific timelines have not been released.

Neither Amandi nor his representatives have issued public statements regarding the allegations.

Who is Stanley Amandi?

Stanley Amandi has been a notable figure in Nollywood over the years as an actor, production manager and director.

He has featured in many movies, including The Album, where he served as director; Tiger King, where he also served as director and produced in 2008; Cornerstone, produced in 2019; and Once Upon a Dream, in which he appeared as an actor in 2024.

His last Instagram post was on September 19, 2025, shortly before his reported arrest.

Nollywood's Stanley Amandi, known for his works as an actor, producer, and director, is to stand trial over an alleged coup plot.

