The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Leonard Kevin Nyamasege on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, over procurement irregularities

Investigations uncovered that the irregular tender award to Jetta Builders Ltd conferred an undue financial benefit of GH₵2.6 Million on the contractor

Nyamasege and five other suspects face charges including Abuse of Office and Willful Failure to Comply with laws on public funds management

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Leonard Kevin Nyamasege, the Deputy Clerk and Director of Finance and Accounts at the Nyamira County Assembly, in connection with alleged irregularities in the award of a construction tender.

Kenya's EACC arrests Assembly deputy clerk Leonard Kevin Nyamasege over alleged GH₵2.6 million procurement irregularities. Photo source: Kevin Dietsch, @EACCKenya/X, The Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Leonard was arrested by the EACC officials on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 in Kenya over the controversial award of a tender to Jetta Builders Limited for the construction of an office block at the Nyamira County Assembly.

The Commission announced the news in a press release with a photo of the arrested public official on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Why was Leonard Kevin Nyamasege arrested?

According to investigators, Jetta Builders Limited received the construction contract and an undue financial gain of Ksh30,187,396 (GH₵2,630,584.82) even though the company was not the lowest evaluated bidder.

Following the conclusion of their investigations, the EACC referred the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who ordered the prosecution of Nyamasege and five other suspects allegedly connected to the case.

Leonard and other suspects currently face several charges, including abuse of office, wilful failure to comply with the law relating to the management of public funds, and negligence of official duty.

The embattled assembly deputy clerk was also arraigned before Magistrate Christabel Agutu at the Nyamira Law Courts on the same day of his arrest for the alleged procurement irregularities.

However, plea-taking was deferred after his counsel announced that a High Court in Kisumu had issued orders staying his arrest and arraignment, pending the hearing of a petition filed before that court.

The EACC also stated that those orders had not been formally served upon it at the time of the arrest and that the matter is scheduled to return to court on July 28, 2026 for further directions.

Dada Joe Remix is set for a jail term in the US and a $4.4 million restitution payment as he pleads guilty in a romance fraud case. Photo source: Dada Joe Remix, US Embassy Ghana

Source: Facebook

Second arrest in the same Nyamira tender case

Leonard's arrest is the second to come from the same case. after the EACC arrested his boss and Clerk of the Nyamira County Assembly, Duke Simeon Onyari, in connection with the same tender scandal on June 3, 2026.

The Commission stated that it is actively pursuing the remaining suspects linked to the matter.

Read the EACC's statement on Leonard Kevin Nyamasege's arrest in the X post below:

Kenyan Assembly deputy clerk's arrest stirs reactions

Leonard's arrests drew attention on social media, with many Kenyans praising the EACC for its actions.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

BryoPrince wrote:

"Thank you for good work, EACC. We feel you, and may God strengthen your hands."

Jimy80335887 commented:

"If this can be continued and extended to all other 46 counties and even arrest the accomplices who hatch the plans, corruption can reduce by half. Make sure you win the case; kudos."

Dada Joe pleads guilty in US case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dada Joe Remix pleaded guilty to multiple fraud-related charges in the United States, stemming from a romance fraud case that targeted elderly victims.

The popular Ghanaian socialite whose real name is Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng would also pay a hefty sum of money to his victims in restitutions ahead of his sentencing.

Source: YEN.com.gh