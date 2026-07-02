The Accra High Court dismissed Abu Trica's legal challenge to stop his extradition to the United States on Thursday, July 2, 2026

Abu Trica had been fighting to prevent his transfer to the US after Ghanaian authorities arrested him in December 2025 over alleged romance fraud

The court's ruling clears the way for authorities to proceed with his extradition once outstanding legal and administrative steps are completed

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The Accra High Court has thrown out a legal challenge by embattled businessman and socialite Abu Trica in his ongoing US extradition case.

Abu Trica suffers major setback as Accra High Court dismisses his bid to stop his extradition to the US on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Photo source: @gossips24tv, Abu Trica/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the High Court dismissed an application filed by Abu Trica to halt his extradition to the US for his alleged involvement in romance fraud crimes.

The embattled socialite had been seeking to prevent his extradition to the United States, where he is expected to face trial and a possible jail term.

Reports indicated that his lawyers sought leave to file a supplementary affidavit in support of a certiorari application aimed at quashing the Gbese District Court’s decision authorising his extradition.

Abu's legal team also argued that the extradition proceedings were unlawful and urged the High Court to overturn the lower court’s ruling.

However, the court dismissed their application and issued the new directive that will pave the way for his eventual transfer once all remaining procedural requirements are fulfilled.

Gossips24TV, a Ghana-based blogging platform, shared the development on Instagram on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Footage from the court premises showed Abu Trica's partner Queenie in a mixed mood as she exited the Accra High Court building with some associates before heading towards the entrance.

The Instagram video detailing the latest development in Abu Trica's US extradition case is below:

Abu Trica's arrest and fraud allegations

Abu was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on December 11, 2025.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, the socialite, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu is also facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

Abu Trica and his partner, Queenie, arrive at the Accra High Court on Thursday, July 2, 2026, over his US extradition case. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

On Friday, March 27, 2026, the Gbese court cleared the path for Abu's extradition to the US.

The court directed that alleged internet fraud suspect Abu Trica be handed over to the US authorities for extradition proceedings and granted him 15 days to file documents to contest the ruling.

His lawyers later confirmed that they had filed an appeal to contest the extradition case ruling, with the socialite attending several legal proceedings after his release on a GH₵30 million bail with two sureties.

Abu Trica arrives in court with partner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that embattled Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica arrived at the Accra High Court with his partner Queenie, looking confident as they faced the ongoing US extradition case.

Footage of the couple at the court premises sparked reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh