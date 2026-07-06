An Accra Circuit Court remanded Vincent Apetor into custody after he admitted to spending GH¢114,000 his girlfriend had saved for their joint visa application to Holland

Apetor secretly obtained a debit card and drained the account, hiding a chequebook in their room to make his partner believe the money remained untouched

He confessed to police that he spent most of the funds on football betting and lost, with authorities recovering only GH¢35,000 of the total amount

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An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Vincent Apetor into custody after he admitted to spending GH¢114,000 that his girlfriend had accumulated for a joint visa application to Holland. He is due to be sentenced on July 8, 2026.

Apetor and his former partner had been living together in Accra when they decided to relocate to Holland.

A Ghanaian man remanded after spending GH¢114,000 his girlfriend saved for their Holland visa on football betting. Photo credit: Graphic Online.

Source: UGC

A travel agent advised the couple that boosting their bank balance would strengthen their visa application.

Because Apetor had no source of income at the time, his girlfriend took it upon herself to secure a loan from a relative.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, between September 2024 and February 2025, she deposited a total of GH¢114,000 into his bank account.

How Apetor drained girlfriend's account

Without his partner's knowledge, Apetor obtained a debit card linked to the account and gradually withdrew all the funds.

To conceal his actions, he hid a chequebook in their shared room, giving her the false impression that the money remained intact.

The visa application was ultimately unsuccessful, rejected on the grounds of paperwork errors.

It was only when his girlfriend requested the return of her money that she discovered the funds had been entirely depleted. She reported the matter to the police in August 2025.

During the subsequent investigation, Apetor confessed to the theft. He told authorities that "he spent most of the money on football betting and lost."

Law enforcement managed to recover GH¢35,000, leaving an outstanding deficit of GH¢79,000 yet to be accounted for.

The court ordered that Apetor be held in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for July 8, 2026.

Herald editor granted bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra High Court sentenced Herald editor Larry Dogbey to seven days in prison for contempt over publications linked to Kevin Okyere.

Justice Isaac Addo ruled that Dogbey willfully defied a June 2025 injunction barring further publications on the Petraco SA case.

Dogbey has since been granted bail pending further legal proceedings after the court rejected his defence that he was unaware of the order.

Source: YEN.com.gh