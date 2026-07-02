Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica and his partner Queenie went to the Accra High Court for the hearing of his US extradition case

Abu Trica and the mother of his child, Queenie, looked happy and well-dressed as they appeared on the court premises

The Swedru-based businessman, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, is facing extradition for allegedly defrauding Americans of over $8 million

Frederick Kumi, a Ghanaian socialite popularly known as Abu Trica, was seen at the Accra High Court with his partner, Queenie, where proceedings into his extradition are scheduled to continue.

The lovebirds were in court on Thursday, July 2, 2027, for the case to continue.

Abu Trica and partner, Queenie, are at the Accra High Court over the US extradition case. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

A team of Ghanaian security operatives arrested the Swedru-based businessman on December 11, 2025.

According to the US Justice Department, Abu Trica was allegedly part of a romance fraud syndicate that defrauded elderly Americans out of more than $8m.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and a forfeiture specification if extradited to the United States.

The businessman has denied all charges, claiming the FBI framed him.

In an interview on Accra-based Onua TV on June 3, 2026, Abu Trica said authorities had acknowledged that the amount involved was $13,000 and nowhere close to $8 million.

Abu Trica granted bail in extradition fight

After several months in custody, the Accra High Court granted Abu Trica bail on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in the sum of GHS 30 million with two sureties to be justified.

The businessman was released on May 15 after finally meeting all the prescribed conditions.

Initially, his extradition was approved by the Gbese District Court, but he took his fight to the High Court, which has yet to make a decision.

Abu Trica arrives in court with Quennie

The Swedru-based businessman was in court on June 11, 2026, and his case was adjourned to July 2, 2026.

He was at the Accra High Court so the proceedings can continue. Abu Trica wore a blue short-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers while Quennie was in a red figure-hugging dress.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's arrival in court

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaoffiacial1 on X. Read them below:

@Great8_Grace said:

"Extradition cases are always high stakes. They can determine not just a person's future, but also test diplomatic and legal relationships between countries."

@KleverBarbie wrote:

"For the rest of his life, this is how it is going to be...I repeat...there won't be any extradition; it will be in and out of court for like 5 to 10 years, then they will throw the case away. But if he makes mistakes, travels to any country the FBI have control over, he will be taken simple."

@hvfcjj said:

"Looks like the sequel to 'Law & Order: Accra Edition' is finally airing, and we’re all stuck in the front row."

@jeandebians wrote:

"Hope they brought snacks; courtroom drama is way better with popcorn."

@1ghanayesu said:

"Bro, start to lose weight. Herhh."

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"Courtrooms don't care about social status. Whether businessman, politician, or celebrity, everyone eventually has to answer difficult questions before the law."

@KimKessaffwr said:

"Looks like the only thing faster than his business deals is his travel itinerary, court‑room style."

Trouble looms for Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica as the FBI provides an ominous update on his extradition. Image credit: OnuaTV, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

FBI shares ominous Abu Trica update

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI shared an ominous Abu Trica case update that left fans of the socialite in fear for his future.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 4, on the Small Business Administration website, the law enforcement agency spoke about its crackdown on fraud involving multiple Ghanaian nationals.

It claimed that it had successfully detained three of the suspects who are facing charges in the US and added that the other two, Abu Trica and his friend Daniel Yusif, were awaiting extradition.

Source: YEN.com.gh