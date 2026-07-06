The Accra High Court dismissed Abu Trica's challenge seeking to block his extradition order on Monday, July 6, 2026

Abu Trica's lawyers had filed an emergency application on Friday, July 3, 2026, to halt the transfer to American authorities

The High Court dismissal of the emergency application, brings Abu Trica closer to being extradited to the US

Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica's last-ditch legal effort to remain in Ghana has failed after the Accra High Court reportedly threw out his emergency application to prevent his extradition to the United States.

Abu Trica Suffers Big Setback As High Court Dismisses Emergency Application to Halt US Extradition

Source: Facebook

Renowned Ghanaian media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere broke the news on Monday, July 6, 2026, via a post on X, confirming that the court had dismissed the emergency application filed by Abu Trica's legal team on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Abu's lawyers had filed the emergency application after the Accra High Court dismissed Abu Trica's initial challenge against the extradition order on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The embattled socialite was also taken back into custody as authorities prepared for his transfer to the United States.

The X post announcing the High Court's dismissal of Abu Trica's emergency application is below:

Abu Trica's arrest and fraud allegations

Abu was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on December 11, 2025.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, the socialite, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu is also facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

Reactions to Abu Trica's application dismissal

Ghanaians took to social media to share their views on the court's decision, with many urging Abu Trica to face the charges and extradition to the US.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

1JoshTee said:

"Abu should face the charges and defend himself in court. If he is innocent, he will be freed, and if he is found guilty, he will face the consequences. Such is life."

stephenoduro17 said:

"Captain Smart has really given this guy huge problems."

AutoGigx said:

"Abu Trica was supposed to accept and go to the USA a long time ago and face his charges."

Abu Trica's lawyer reacts to extradition ruling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's lawyer reacted to the Accra High Court's ruling on Abu Trica's extradition case.

In a Facebook post, Oliver Barker-Vormawor hinted at taking the case to the Supreme Court to quash the lower court's ruling.

Source: YEN.com.gh