The Gbese High Court has issued a ruling clearing the way for Abu Trica's extradition to the US over his alleged crimes

The judge has also given the embattled Swedru-based socialite's legal team a timeframe to challenge the court's decision

In a video, Abu Trica appeared dejected as he left the Gbese court premises with security officials after proceedings

The Gbese High Court has issued a ruling in the case regarding the extradition of embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman Abu Trica to the US for alleged fraud-related crimes.

The Gbese Court clears the path for socialite Abu Trica's US extradition, giving him and his lawyers 15 days to contest the ruling. Photo source: @tednewsgh, @abutrica9, @daily_africa_today

Source: Instagram

The handcuffed socialite was accompanied to the Gbese High Court by the police as he appeared for proceedings on Friday, March 27, 2026.

He had previously appeared in court on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, before the judge adjourned the case.

Abu Trica, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, after he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification.

Abu Trica is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica exits court after extradition case ruling

Following his appearance on Friday, March 27, 2026, the Gbese court reportedly directed that alleged internet fraud suspect Abu Trica be handed over to the US authorities for extradition proceedings and granted him 15 days to file documents to contest the ruling.

The court reportedly dismissed an application filed by his lawyers and rejected claims that his arrest had a political motive and entrapment.

In a video, Abu Trica exited the courtroom with the police officers after the court proceedings as his supporters continued their protest outside the premises.

Emotional counsel for Abu Trica addresses the media on what transpired in the court hearing on the extradition case. Image credit: GHbrain_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the video, the handcuffed socialite was seen in a sombre mood as the police officers escorted him into an awaiting vehicle.

He appeared to be struggling to hide his emotions following the pronouncement from the court.

The Instagram videos of Abu Trica leaving the Gbese court in an emotional state are below:

Abu Trica's extradition ruling stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Missunique commented:

"Wow!!! So he will leave his Swedru mansion and all his luxurious cars behind! This life, eeh, all that glitters is not gold ampa."

Afrofarian said:

"The smiles have stopped."

Qwakustark wrote:

"Nothing like a free ticket to America🫡."

Abu Trica's lawyer details courtroom events

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's lawyer detailed the events that transpired inside the Gbese courtroom during proceedings on Friday, March 27, 2026.

In a video, the socialite's legal counsel was close to tears as he levelled serious allegations regarding the extradition case.

Source: YEN.com.gh