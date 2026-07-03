Prophet Perez Ndi, who correctly predicted Senegal's defeat to Belgium in the World Cup Round of 32, has issued a fresh prophecy ahead of Ghana's clash with Colombia

The Cameroonian prophet said he saw a vision of Colombia scoring twice while Ghana failed to equalise, but stressed the outcome can still change

Prophet Ndi called on all Ghanaians and the Black Stars players to pray before kickoff, saying God's mercy can overturn the result he saw

Cameroonian prophet Perez Ndi has urged Ghanaians to pray ahead of the Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Colombia, warning that a vision he received showed Ghana on the losing end of the fixture.

Prophet Ndi made the declaration in a TikTok video posted on 2 July 2026, drawing significant attention given that his earlier prophecy about Belgium defeating Senegal in the World Cup Round of 32 reportedly came to pass.

Cameroonian Prophet Perez Ndi shares spiritual guidance with the Ghana Black Stars team ahead of the Colombia game. Image credit: Richard Sellers/Allstar, Luke Hales/Getty Images, @perezndi/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Prophet Ndi's vision for Ghana vs Colombia

In the video, the prophet said he foresaw Colombia scoring once, with Ghana struggling to equalise, before Colombia found the net a second time.

However, Prophet Ndi was emphatic that the outcome is not final. He called on the Ghanaian public to intercede in prayer on behalf of the national team, and urged the Black Stars players themselves to gather and seek divine intervention before the match.

"Tell Ghanaians to pray, intercede for their team. They will make it," he said in the video. "God can make Ghana win against Colombia."

Prophet Ndi argued that talent alone is not sufficient to secure a football result, stating that victories come through God's blessing. He pointed out that even highly gifted players can fall short without it.

"Somebody can say, blah, blah, blah. Don't bring God in football," he acknowledged, addressing sceptics directly. "If men will intercede for their team and that team really turn to God and ask for mercy, mercy will make Ghana pass Colombia."

Carlos Queiroz, Head Coach of Ghana, and Jordan Ayew of Ghana attend a press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The prophet added that he intended to release a further update before the match kicks off, in which he said he would share what he believes will be the final result following continued prayer.

Prophet Ndi's growing profile in Ghana comes on the back of his Belgium-Senegal prediction, which circulated widely on social media after Senegal were eliminated in the Round of 32.

Below is Prophet Ndi's TikTok post addressing the Ghana Black Stars players:

Reactions to Prophet Ndi's message to Black Stars

Social media users who thronged the comment section of Prophet Ndi's TikTok video shared mixed reactions, with many urging him to continue praying for the Black Stars ahead of their clash with Colombia.

SEED said:

"In fact, you are a real man of God. I placed a bet on Ghana to win as you said in your previous video. I pray that Ghana wins. Please."

PROPHET GEORGE ASANTE commented:

"I am not doubting you or anything, but I am here to say that Ghana will never lose this game."

DavidAfriyieBerry wrote:

"Please pray for us, sir. 🇬🇭 Thank you."

Freeman added:

"May the favour of God give victory to Ghana in Jesus' name."

Kojo Peprah to miss Ghana's game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian defender Kojo Oppong Peprah will miss the Black Stars' crucial Round of 32 clash against Colombia.

Sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo reported that the 22-year-old suffered a knee injury during Ghana's 2-1 group-stage defeat to Croatia on June 27, ruling him out of the must-win encounter.

Source: YEN.com.gh