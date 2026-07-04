Lil Win was upset with the management and players of the Black Stars following the 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the World Cup knockout stage

The Kumawood actor criticised Jordan Ayew's starting role and demanded accountability from the team's management

Ghanaians who watched the video expressed similar concerns as Lil Win and called on the management to do better

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Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, expressed outrage after the Ghana Black Stars were defeated in the round-of-32 game against Colombia at the 2026 World Cup.

The Ghana Black Stars played against Colombia on July 4, 2026, at 1:30 a.m. GMT. The venue for the game was Kansas City Stadium, otherwise known as Arrowhead.

Lil Win expresses outrage after Colombia defeated Ghana's Black Stars in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: Lil Win/Instagram & Getty Images

Source: UGC

At the end of the game, Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in the final round-of-32 match.

Jhon Arias gave the South Americans the lead with a lovely, cushioned finish from close range in the 14th minute

Lil Win reacts to Ghana's defeat

In a video on X, Lil Win wondered why the players played like there was nothing at stake even though it was the knockout stage.

He questioned Jordan Ayew's consistent starting role and criticised the management for making him start.

"I can't sleep. It's 4 am. The ball you played and the selection made were not good. Or have you sold the match to Colombia? If you people sold the World Cup match to lose against Colombia, then bring us our share of the money. You all did not play a good game."

"I think Jordan and his family have shares in the Black Stars, or that it even belongs to them. Almost 90% of Ghanaians complain whenever Jordan Ayew starts a match. At the very least, he should have been introduced in the second half. We need answers. Several Ghanaians have complained about him, but you keep selecting him," he added.

Lil Win asked several questions and hoped that he would receive answers to them.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Lil Win's outrage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@KaliumGati4934 said:

"Just imagine Cape Verde 🇨🇻, Spain 🇪🇸, Uruguay 🇺🇾, and Argentina 🇦🇷, if it is Ghana 🇬🇭 like we are out long time ago hmm."

@Kwaku_telly wrote:

"The coach has shown that as long as he is the Coach of the Black Stars, he will die with Jordan ... He has nothing new to offer; this is all his got. If we extend his contract, this will be the only type of football we are going to get for the next 2 years, no matter the opponents."

@Kwaku_telly said:

"We saw the early signs with Otto Addo, and we chose to ignore. We all saw where it ended us. What we've seen all through the tournament is exactly what we are going to see if we choose to maintain this coach. He never showed any different tactics in a single game we played."

@so_coded wrote:

"Jokes aside, this is truly heartbreaking. There was no sense of urgency in the way the team played. It felt like only a few players were determined to prove a point, while the rest lacked the hunger and intensity the moment demanded."

@AgonaConfil8 said:

"They played like a group stage match; no seriousness. It's like they will still qualify regardless of the outcome of the match."

@Richie_Chaplin7 wrote:

"Kwadwo sleep wae, na ya gye yɛ ani so. 😌. Yɛ de Jordan Ayew gye World Cup?"

@Gwells0 said:

"Looks like the corruption in this Black Stars is crazy. We have very good players, but we will never play them because they don’t know anyone. Always playing washed players that everyone can see except the coach. It hurts so bad as a fan."

Source: YEN.com.gh