A pre-dawn collision involving two tipper trucks, a minibus and a tricycle on the N6 highway killed 11 people near the Ofankor barrier in Accra

The crash happened at around 4 am on Thursday on the express lane heading from Pokuase towards Achimota, leaving 13 others injured

Some victims were trapped inside a badly mangled black minibus as fire service personnel and police rushed to the scene

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The death toll from the multi-vehicle collision near the Ofankor barrier in Accra in the early hours of August 12 has risen to 11, making it one of the worst crashes in Greater Accra.

At least 13 others sustained injuries following the crash.

Ofankor Road Crash Death Toll Rises, 11 Dead in Multi-Vehicle Incident on N6 Highway in Accra

Source: Facebook

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed the fatalities from the crash, which occurred at approximately 4 am on the express lane of the N6 highway, on the stretch running from Pokuase towards Achimota.

The collision involved four vehicles: two tipper trucks, a minibus and a tricycle locally known as an aboboyaa.

The impact left several victims trapped inside a black minibus, which sustained severe structural damage.

GNFS personnel worked alongside police officers at the scene, focusing rescue efforts on freeing those stuck in the wreckage.

By 8:45 am, fire service crews had successfully extricated all trapped victims from the mangled minibus.

The crash triggered significant morning traffic congestion along the Ofankor corridor.

Police personnel moved in to redirect vehicular movement onto the outer service lane in order to ease the build-up and allow emergency responders to operate at the scene without obstruction.

Both fire service and police units remained deployed at the crash site to manage rescue operations and maintain order, as the collision's impact continued to disrupt commuters heading into Accra during the morning rush.

STC Bus involved in rare road crash

YEN.com.gh reported that a military vehicle carrying personnel deployed to Bawku in the Upper East Region had been involved in a road accident on Sunday, July 26.

The crash had occurred at Nkenkesu in the Ashanti Region and had involved an STC bus, according to preliminary reports.

Police officers had been sent to the scene to assist with rescue efforts and begin investigations into the cause of the crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh