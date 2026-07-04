Prophet Perez Ndi, a US-based Cameroonian prophet, faced criticism after Ghana were eliminated by Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

In a viral TikTok video, the prophet insisted he had updated his followers two days before the match that he foresaw a Colombia victory

Perez Ndi also claimed he had warned Ghana to watch out for Luis Díaz and noted he saw favour on Jordan Ayew before Ayew was substituted early

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Prophet Perez Ndi, a US-based Cameroonian self-proclaimed prophet, has found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after Ghana's elimination by Colombia in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Cameroonian prophet Perez Ndi defends his prophecy about the Ghana vs Colombia World Cup game after the Black Stars' defeat. Photo source: Richard Sellers, Luke Hales/Getty Images, @perezndi/TikTok

Source: Facebook

In a now-viral TikTok video posted on Saturday, July 4, 2026, Perez Ndi pushed back against a Ghanaian follower who confronted him over what appeared to be a failed prediction.

The commenter pointed out that he originally predicted a Ghana victory, only for Colombia to send the Black Stars home.

In his response, Perez insisted he had posted an update two days before the match, informing his audience that the outcome had shifted and that he now foresaw Colombia defeating Ghana.

He said:

"I said it clearly. I was live online even today, and I posted a video two days ago and yesterday. I told you guys that the results changed two days ago and yesterday. I told you that I saw Colombia winning."

Perez Ndi explains his revised prediction

Beyond the scoreline, the prophet, who had accurately predicted Senegal's defeat and exit against Belgium in the World Cup round of 32, offered specific details to support his credibility in prophecies.

He claimed to have urged his followers to keep a close eye on Luis Díaz, Colombia's star player, and said he had seen the "favour of God" resting on Jordan Ayew as part of his prophetic directions.

He noted, however, that Ayew was substituted off early, which he appeared to use as further evidence that his reading of the match had merit.

He said:

"I also told you guys to take note of Luis Diaz, the number 7; there is a goal on him, and then I said I see favour on Jordan Ayew, but they removed him early."

"I gave the instruction that if Ghana were able to allow Jordan Ayew to finish the match and then if Ghana were to hold Luis Díaz very well, then Ghana would be able to score a goal."

The man of God later advised sceptical followers to leave his page if they doubted him, adding that he had explicitly warned his audience that "the favour of God has been withdrawn from Ghana".

The video has sparked mixed reactions from many netizens on social media.

The TikTok video of Perez Ndi defending his prophecy regarding Ghana versus Colombia is below:

Prophet Perez Ndi's video stirs reactions

The clip drew swift and colourful reactions from social media users, with many questioning the consistency of his prophetic record beyond just this match.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Princerenefmk wrote:

"You also said Argentina will win 4:0, but the match ended 3:2 after prolongation."

Unruly 0nez commented:

"Masa masa, you go explain taya."

Tiendy said:

"You are just predicting Oga. It is not a prophecy."

Telvin Adjei Sowah boldly prophesies about Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 game against Colombia. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Odd Andersen/ Julian Finney/ Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Prophet Telvin Sowah predicts Ghana's match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana and Colombia's match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup elicited a bold prediction from Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei.

The man of God had previously received massive backlash after his earlier prophecy appeared to have failed after the Black Stars lost to Croatia.

Source: YEN.com.gh