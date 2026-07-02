Prophet Who Predicted Senegal Defeat Shares Vision on Ghana vs Colombia Match
- A Cameroonian prophet has delivered a prophecy about the Black Stars’ upcoming Round of 32 match against Colombia
- Prophet Ndi opened up on the happenings in that game and made a comparison to earlier World Cup prophecies
- Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have meanwhile shared varied opinions on the prophetic declaration made by the man of God
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Prophet Perez Ndi, a renowned Cameroonian man of God, has stirred reactions in the wake of his latest prediction ahead of the Black Stars vs Colombia clash in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on June 30, the popular man of God, known for his declarations on sporting events, said he foresaw the Black Stars emerging victorious in the crucial Round of 32 match against Colombia.
“The same favour that was in Mexico to win, that favour has been unleashed upon the nation of Ghana and God has shown mercy for Ghana for their match on Saturday. Congratulations to the nation of Ghana. Victory for Ghana.”
Prophet Ndi said he remained unfazed by insults from naysayers doubting his prophetic statements regarding World Cup matches.
He cited a prophetic declaration he made in Mexico’s game against Ecuador, stating that every prophecy has two phases.
Prophet Ndi has been trending after his prophecy about Belgium securing a Round of 16 knockout place ahead of Senegal came to pass.
Black Stars’ Campaign in the 2026 World Cup
The Ghana Black Stars qualified for the World Cup as the third-best-placed team after finishing third in Group L.
This follows the team’s impressive performances in their first two matches against Panama and England, respectively.
On Saturday, June 27, 2026, Ghana played against Croatia, where they unfortunately lost.
The Black Stars will face Colombia on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 1:00 am GMT in Kansas City Stadium, USA.
At the time of writing the report, the prophecy of Ghana’s game has generated a lot of reactions.
Below is the TikTok video of Prophet Ndi’s prophecy on the Ghana vs Cameroon match:
Reactions to prophecy on Ghana vs Colombia game
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the declaration about the upcoming game between Ghana and Colombia.
Naynay stated:
"Predictions on World Cup matches are going to destroy the credibility of your prophetic calling... Be wise"
Joseph stated:
"Amen may he keep helping them by the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit Amen"
Madammill added:
"Thank you pastor, God bless you. Thank you Lord Jesus for Your mercy upon the country, Ghana."
DNAT6619 stated:
"I remember your prophecy about the flooding in Ghana and it has come to pass. May God Almighty bless you."
Gifty said:
"I believe in your prophecies. I know God is using you. AMEN!!! Congrats to us, Ghana"
Supercomputer backs Ghana to beat Panama
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana got a huge boost after Opta’s supercomputer backed the Black Stars to beat Panama.
The prediction favoured the West Africans to begin their Group L campaign with all three points, with a late goal sealing the result.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh