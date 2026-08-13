South Africa is seeking reimbursement from Nigeria, Malawi, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique after spending nearly $18 million on repatriating migrants

Ghana is not among the countries being pursued for repayment, following the manner of its repatriation of 1,600 of its nationals

South African officials say letters have been sent to the embassies of the affected countries and are awaiting a response

Ghana has avoided being caught up in South Africa's repatriation cost recovery efforts.

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs confirmed it spent close to $18 million on housing and transporting migrants who requested to return to their home countries in the wake of the unrest.

How Ghana Escaped $18m Repatriation Bill After Xenophobic Violence in South Africa

Source: Getty Images

Business Insider reported that the department has since formally written to Nigeria, Malawi, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, requesting partial reimbursement of those costs. Ghana was not included on that list.

Why Ghana is not being billed by South Africa

Ghana has escaped the bill after choosing to independently evacuate its nationals following xenophobic attacks, according to a disclosure by Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Reports indicate that South African authorities had offered to assist with Ghana's repatriation, but the Ghanaian government declined, choosing instead to take full responsibility for evacuating its own citizens.

That decision now appears to have shielded the country from the financial demands being directed at other nations.

More than 1,600 Ghanaian nationals have been repatriated through a combination of chartered and commercial flights, with the exercise funded entirely by the Ghanaian government and supported by some private businesses.

Each returnee received a reintegration allowance, transport fare and additional relief items upon landing at Accra International Airport.

The details of South Africa's expenditure were presented during a briefing to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

Officials said a substantial portion of the spending went towards bus rentals, with additional costs covering temporary repatriation facilities, staff overtime, food and other operational expenses.

Shehu Sani praises Ghana over Ramaphosa visit reports

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nigerian senator Shehu Sani commended Ghana's handling of a separate but related diplomatic matter, following reports that a planned state visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had been deferred.

The development came amid growing concern at the time over the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa and the repatriation of Ghanaian citizens from the country.

South Africa's presidency later dismissed reports that Ramaphosa had formally requested to visit Ghana, denying the claims on Tuesday, July 7.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh