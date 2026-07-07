ECG scheduled emergency maintenance in parts of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

The Electricity Company of Ghana also announced planned maintenance in the Central Region on Thursday, July 9, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

ECG, in an official statement, explained that both exercises aimed at improving service delivery and apologised for any inconvenience caused

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced temporary power outages across parts of the Ashanti and Central regions, citing both emergency and planned maintenance works scheduled for July 8 and 9, 2026.

ECG announces planned power outages across Ashanti and Central regions on July 8 and 9, 2026, releases affected areas. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

Ashanti Region areas to face ECG blackout

Emergency maintenance works in the Ashanti Region will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Residents in the following communities should expect interrupted electricity supply during that window: Asawinso, Chirano, Nambro, Subri, Anhwiase, Achease, Kwamekrom, KD Sereso, Nyinahinkuffuor Camp, Bayerebon, Nagole, Ntoboroso, Adobewura, Anhwiafutu, Kotokuom, Bibiani, Agogoso, Akorabokrom, Anyinamsom No. 1 and 2, and their surrounding areas.

Central Region communities affected on July 9

The following day, Thursday, July 9, 2026, ECG will carry out planned maintenance works in the Central Region between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Communities falling under this schedule include Dompim, Adiembra, Aworoso, Nyamebekyere, Tutuda, Agave, Nunua Mankata, Aboabo Camp, and nearby areas.

ECG stated that both exercises were part of efforts to improve overall service delivery and extended an apology to customers for any inconvenience the temporary outages may cause.

The Facebook post below contains the full ECG press statement on the planned power outages in the Ashanti and Central regions.

Source: YEN.com.gh