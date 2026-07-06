Tragedy Hits Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s March and March Movement as Key Member Dies in Shooting Incident
- Mthobisi Gasa, a member of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement, was shot dead on July 2, 2026, in Durban
- The South African activist, who hailed from the Mbotho area in Harding, KZN, was gunned down at Spingo near Lovu rank while colleagues worked nearby
- Mthobisi Gasa's tragic passing came days after the June 30 anti-immigration protests across several cities and towns in South Africa
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Mthobisi Gasa, a member of South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's controversial March and March movement and a Durban municipality worker from Harding, KwaZulu-Natal, was shot and killed on Wednesday, July 2, 2026, in Durban.
The news of Gasa's demise was shared on Facebook by Mandla Chris, a South African anti-immigration activist and online blogger, on Friday, July 3, 2026.
What happened to anti-immigration activist Mthobisi Gasa?
Reports indicate that Gasa was fatally shot at Isipingo (Spingo), an industrial and residential coastal town, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, near the Lovu rank, while his colleagues were working close by at the time of the attack.
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The exact motive behind his tragic demise has yet to be determined, with the South African police commencing investigations.
Gasa reportedly hailed from the Mbotho area in Harding, KZN, and was also reported to have been involved in local politics.
The news of his demise has evoked sadness among the March and March Movement members, including Thandoh Mallakei, who shared a photo of the deceased and mourned with an emotional post on Facebook, stating:
"One of us has fallen. R.I.P. to one of us, a patriot who loved his country. The trigger of a gun was pulled and claimed your life for simply loving your own country."
"History will remember your name fly high,uze usicelele Amandla kumvelinqangi. May you continue to fight alongside us. Uzilwele, R.I.P., patriot."
Gasa's death came just days after the June 30 anti-immigration demonstrations that swept across South Africa, in which the March and March movement played a visible role.
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The movement, led by activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has been a prominent and polarising voice in South Africa's ongoing debates around immigration.
The Facebook post announcing the demise of Mthobisi Gasa is below:
Social media reacts to Mthobisi Gasa's demise
The news of Gasa's tragic demise prompted an outpouring of grief online, with many users expressing their condolences.
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Simphiwe Maseti said:
"May his soul rest in peace."
Zinkanyezi Mzele wrote:
"Terrible news."
Mar Wrong commented:
"There's no verse in the bible granted to us to enter paradise because we fight something for the world, never, no matter any kind of fight; if it's about world things, you won't enter heaven that's why we say be humble. Don't be too attractive to world because when you die, you leave anything you were fighting for to get still going forward without you."
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma mourns protester's demise
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma mourned the demise of a protester and key member of her March and March Movement.
The anti-immigration activist shared details about the tragedy on social media, days after she and her group held their publicised anti-immigration protests in South Africa.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh