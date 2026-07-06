Mthobisi Gasa, a member of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement, was shot dead on July 2, 2026, in Durban

The South African activist, who hailed from the Mbotho area in Harding, KZN, was gunned down at Spingo near Lovu rank while colleagues worked nearby

Mthobisi Gasa's tragic passing came days after the June 30 anti-immigration protests across several cities and towns in South Africa

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Mthobisi Gasa, a member of South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's controversial March and March movement and a Durban municipality worker from Harding, KwaZulu-Natal, was shot and killed on Wednesday, July 2, 2026, in Durban.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s March and March movement's member Mthobisi Gasa dies in a shooting incident. Photo source: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images, Mandla Chris, Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

The news of Gasa's demise was shared on Facebook by Mandla Chris, a South African anti-immigration activist and online blogger, on Friday, July 3, 2026.

What happened to anti-immigration activist Mthobisi Gasa?

Reports indicate that Gasa was fatally shot at Isipingo (Spingo), an industrial and residential coastal town, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, near the Lovu rank, while his colleagues were working close by at the time of the attack.

The exact motive behind his tragic demise has yet to be determined, with the South African police commencing investigations.

Gasa reportedly hailed from the Mbotho area in Harding, KZN, and was also reported to have been involved in local politics.

The news of his demise has evoked sadness among the March and March Movement members, including Thandoh Mallakei, who shared a photo of the deceased and mourned with an emotional post on Facebook, stating:

"One of us has fallen. R.I.P. to one of us, a patriot who loved his country. The trigger of a gun was pulled and claimed your life for simply loving your own country."

"History will remember your name fly high,uze usicelele Amandla kumvelinqangi. May you continue to fight alongside us. Uzilwele, R.I.P., patriot."

Gasa's death came just days after the June 30 anti-immigration demonstrations that swept across South Africa, in which the March and March movement played a visible role.

The movement, led by activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has been a prominent and polarising voice in South Africa's ongoing debates around immigration.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Mthobisi Gasa is below:

Social media reacts to Mthobisi Gasa's demise

The news of Gasa's tragic demise prompted an outpouring of grief online, with many users expressing their condolences.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Simphiwe Maseti said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Zinkanyezi Mzele wrote:

"Terrible news."

Mar Wrong commented:

"There's no verse in the bible granted to us to enter paradise because we fight something for the world, never, no matter any kind of fight; if it's about world things, you won't enter heaven that's why we say be humble. Don't be too attractive to world because when you die, you leave anything you were fighting for to get still going forward without you."

Grief as South African anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma mourns the alleged fatal shooting of a March and March Movement protester. Photo source: Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma mourns protester's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma mourned the demise of a protester and key member of her March and March Movement.

The anti-immigration activist shared details about the tragedy on social media, days after she and her group held their publicised anti-immigration protests in South Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh