Torrential rainfall across the Greater Accra Region has led to an emergency shutdown of electricity supply from key distribution hubs

GRIDCo and ECG said the precautionary measure was taken after flooding compromised critical power infrastructure and posed safety risks

Technical teams are currently assessing the extent of the damage as efforts continue to restore supply once conditions stabilise

Torrential rainfall across the Greater Accra Region has forced power utilities to cut off electricity supply from two primary distribution hubs.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) implemented an emergency shutdown at the Achimota and Mallam substations.

GRIDCo, ECG shut down Mallam and Achimota substations over flooding in Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the firms confirmed that the severe downpour had compromised vital electricity infrastructure, making the outages unavoidable.

ECG and GRIDCo explained that the deliberate blackout was a vital intervention to preserve the integrity of the national grid, safeguard costly equipment, and ensure human safety.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, June 28, 20206, the utilities said:

“The precautionary shutdown became necessary because the flooding has affected critical power infrastructure at a number of substations, posing significant risks to both electrical equipment and operational personnel.”

“To safeguard lives, protect property, and prevent damage to the electricity network, GRIDCo and ECG have taken the decision to temporarily switch off power supply from the affected substations until conditions are safe for restoration,” they added.

Technical teams are currently on-site monitoring developments and assessing the full extent of the water damage.

Man swept away by floods in Kasoa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a man in his 40s tragically died after being swept away by floodwaters at Atala in Kasoa following heavy rainfall on Monday morning.

The victim reportedly dismounted to navigate a flooded section of the road but was overwhelmed by the fast-moving torrent.

Rescue efforts proved unsuccessful as eyewitnesses confirmed he could not be saved.

Source: YEN.com.gh