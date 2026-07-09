Onua TV journalist Akua Sarpomaa, popularly known as Sarpoyoo, called out Kwadwo Dickson in a viral video posted on Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Sarpoyoo alleged that the veteran broadcaster personally sacked her from Angel Broadcasting Network over a video she shared on social media

The Onua TV journalist also claimed that other veteran broadcasters, including Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, have raised concerns about Dickson's attitude

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Onua TV journalist Akua Sarpomaa, widely known as Sarpoyoo, has levelled allegations against Kwadwo Dickson on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, after the veteran broadcaster's resignation as General Manager of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

Onua TV journalist Akua Sarpomaa, aka 'Sarpoyoo', slams Kwadwo Dickson after his resignation from Angel Broadcasting Network. Photo source: Kwadwo Dickson, Akua Sarpomaa

Source: Facebook

In a selfie-style video recorded from inside a car and shared across Facebook and TikTok, Sarpoyoo claimed that the veteran broadcaster portrayed a different character privately than his persona in public.

The Onua TV journalist alleged that colleagues of Dickson at Angel FM/TV were aware of his bad reputation and have hurled insults at him following his exit.

Sarpoyoo accuses Kwadwo Dickson of ABN exit

Among her numerous allegations, Sarpoyoo claimed that Kwadwo Dickson was responsible for her being let go from Angel Broadcasting Network before she joined Onua TV.

According to her, the dismissal came after she shared a video, which was part of a trend on social media, a decision she suggested the veteran broadcaster used against her.

She said:

"For those who don't know him, if you bring 10 people who know Kwadwo Dickson, eight of them will say negative things about him. If he was standing before me, I would have said what I am saying right now because he is the only person I do not respect or fear in this world."

"Kwadwo Dickson, you said you have now resigned from Angel. You have been disgraced. The reason he sacked me from Angel was that I posted a TikTok video, saying 'sack me'."

Beyond her own experience, Sarpoyoo also claimed to have heard that other respected figures in Ghanaian broadcasting, including Despite Media's Kwame Nkrumah-Tikese, have raised similar concerns about Dickson's conduct and attitude.

She framed his exit from ABN not as a straightforward resignation but as a consequence of behaviour that had long frustrated colleagues.

Sarpoyoo additionally mentioned hearing a rumour that the former Angel FM/TV General Manager may be heading to Lawson Media following his departure from the Angel network and that his former colleagues have allegedly notified the staff about his alleged attitude.

The Onua journalist's allegations come hours after Kwadwo Dickson announced his resignation from Angel Broadcasting Network in a video he shared on social media on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The Facebook video of Sarpoyoo reacting to Kwadwo Dickson's exit from Angel Broadcasting Network is below:

Sarpoyoo's allegations against Kwadwo Dickson stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Aikins Nyarkoh commented:

"Captain Smart said it long time....they said he is konkonsa nii as well."

Itz Odehyieba Journalist Gh wrote:

"Sister, better pull this down. The world turns round."

Emmanuella Ablah Akorli said:

"Sarpoyoo, sarpoyoo, how many times did I call you? Cease fire. The battle is already won. Don't go low, when you are already high."

Kojo Dickson confirms his resignation from Dr Kwaku Oteng's Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) after months of speculation. Image credit: @angel1029fm/Instagram, OneGhanTV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ola Michael replies A Plus over disrespect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ola Michael replied A Plus after an alleged incident of disrespect during a live TV broadcast. As tensions rise between these two prominent figures,

The Neat FM presenter appeared to address the situation without directly naming the Gomoa Central MP while speaking on live radio.

Source: YEN.com.gh