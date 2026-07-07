Kwadwo Safo Akofena received a hero's welcome at his home after the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will declared him the next of kin to the Kristo Asafo Mission

Supporters, including some family members, knelt before Akofena with some hailing him as he arrived at his residence, with the emotional reception moving him to tears

The video of the touching homecoming has gone viral on social media, drawing warm congratulations from Ghanaians, with some sharing heartfelt messages

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Kwadwo Safo Akofena, the son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was reduced to tears on Monday, June 6, 2026, after supporters lined up at his residence to celebrate his succession victory after he was dragged to court by some Kristo Asafo Mission leaders.

Kwadwo Safo Akofena breaks down in tears after his late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will names him successor of Kristo Asafo Mission. Image credit: Safo.Akofena

Source: Facebook

The emotional scene unfolded as Akofena arrived home following the court proceedings where his father's will was read, naming him the rightful next of kin to the founder of Kristo Asafo.

A group of people gathered at the entrance of his home, with some kneeling before him in a show of reverence and loyalty as he stepped in.

The visible outpouring of devotion was too much to hold back, and Akofena broke down visibly, tears streaming as he took in the moment.

Those present chanted and hailed him, creating an atmosphere that resembled a royal homecoming rather than a quiet return home.

The Facebook video of the scene at Akofena's house after his succession victory is below:

Reactions to Akofena's hero's welcome victory

The footage spread rapidly across social media, drawing heartfelt responses from Ghanaians who were moved by what they witnessed.

@Maestro wrote:

"Whatever that belongs to you, no one can take it away."

@Nåñã Füšê said:

"Awww, you will go far in your endeavours. No man born of a woman can stand against you. May God almighty protect you from your enemies, Amen"

@Kwadwo Addeah Prempeh commented:

"Congratulations, Akofena. You're. I feel what you feel. I did serve my father just like you did. God bless you my brother"

@Elizabeth Osei added:

"Congratulations, my dear brother"

Kristo Asafo members file a lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana had filed a lawsuit against the church.

Kweku Agyenim Boateng and Osebo filed the suit at the Accra High Court, seeking to enforce constitutional provisions governing succession to the church's leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh