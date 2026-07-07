Uncle Vinny, one of South Africa's most prominent young entertainers, was reportedly arrested on July 6 after his ex-girlfriend, Yolatha, publicly accused him of physical assault

Yolatha shared Instagram Stories on July 1 detailing a harrowing incident in which she alleged Uncle Vinny repeatedly abused her

The accusations against the MC and television personality have sent shockwaves through South African entertainment circles

Uncle Vinny, real name Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu, was reportedly arrested on July 6 following a series of serious allegations made by his girlfriend, Yolatha, who took to Instagram Stories on July 1 to describe what she called a deeply troubling pattern of controlling and violent behaviour.

South African entertainer Uncle Vinny is reportedly arrested after abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend, Yolatha, surfaced online. Image credit: @uncle.vinny, @6ontleee

Source: Instagram

Yolatha's account painted a disturbing picture of the night that broke her silence. She explained that Vinny had grown angry after an outing and allegedly assaulted her despite her attempts to get away and defuse the situation.

According to Yolatha, she also once went through his device and discovered messages between him and other women. She woke him to confront him about his alleged cheating, and the two struggled over the phone until it broke. His reaction to the broken phone, she said, was violent once again.

She also claimed he abused her in other ways, including financial manipulation.

Below is a Facebook post with Yolaatha's allegations against Uncle Vinny.

Uncle Vinny reportedly arrested for abuse

On July 6, reports emerged that Uncle Vinny had been arrested and was being held at Hillbrow police station without bail. The news drew immediate and widespread attention across South Africa, given Vinny's status as one of the country's most recognisable young stars.

He rose to national prominence after joining MTV Base as a VJ in January 2021 and became a household name through his viral amapiano dance moves, which inspired the #UncleVinnyChallenge. Publications including GQ and Deezer have previously described him as "the coolest kid in Africa" and "King of the Youth."

Below is a Twitter post with details of Uncle Vinny's reported arrest.

Reactions to Uncle Vinny's arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reported arrest of South African entertainer Uncle Vinny.

@dmoney811 said:

"Unfortunately, there is no police bail available for the GBV case. He will appear before the magistrate and apply for bail in court.😭😭😭."

Mjakajaka Mshovii wrote:

"Let's be honest about the pattern of women who date celebrities, and after they break up, they all post about being abused. I am not standing up for small Vinny, but some things must be spoken about #no to GBV."

@BelezaManifique commented:

"Maybe his celebrity friends will rescue him bandla."

@Blaq_Ston said:

"Eeeii life maar, to think this kid at some point was Speedy the YouTuber of SA at some point. He pulled crowds and crowds. Which goes to show that overnight success is not it if you didn't build its foundation."

The Ghana Police Service reportedly detain TikTok star Humble Soul amid ongoing drama with his baby mama. Image credit: iStock, Humble Soul/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

TikTok star arrested after baby mama's complaint

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular TikToker Humble Soul was detained by police at Kasoa Millennium City following a petition filed against him by his child's mother.

Shantel and her family accused Humble Soul of engaging in sexual relations with her when she was 14 years old, and he was 18.

Source: YEN.com.gh