Ola Michael Fires Back at Kwame A Plus Over Alleged Live TV Disrespect

Neat FM radio host Ola Michael publicly responded to MP Kwame A Plus after an alleged disrespect during a live TV broadcast

Ola Michael made the remarks on air, appearing to reference the incident without naming the Gomoa Central MP directly

The media personality suggested that humility separates truly wise people from those who act foolishly despite their status

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Ghanaian media personality Ola Michael has taken a public swipe at Kwame A Plus, the elected Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central in the Central Region, following an alleged incident of disrespect during a live television broadcast last weekend.

Ola Michael responds to Kwame A Plus after a live TV disrespect incident, highlighting humility's role in wisdom and addressing public behaviour among personalities. Image credit: Joy News, Peace FM

Source: UGC

Speaking on Neat FM, Ola Michael appeared to address the situation without directly naming the legislator, choosing instead to deliver a sharp, pointed message.

"If you think you're a fool, there are even more foolish people in every family than you, but they remain humble," the radio host said on air, in what many interpreted as a direct response to the alleged slight.

What sparked Ola Michael's on-air remarks

The tension reportedly stems from an encounter between the two personalities during a live TV programme, where Ola Michael felt disrespected by the Gomoa Central MP.

While the specific details of the exchange have not been fully identified, the incident was significant enough for the broadcaster to address it publicly during his radio show.

Kwame A Plus, known for his outspoken and often confrontational style both in music and politics, has frequently found himself at the centre of public debates since transitioning from entertainment into elected office.

Ola Michael's response has drawn attention for its measured but cutting delivery, with the radio host appearing to suggest that achieving a position of prominence or authority does not excuse poor behaviour towards others.

The Instagram post below contains the video of Ola Michael responding to A Plus after an alleged on-air act of disrespect.

A Plus launches his own TV/radio station

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has established a new radio and television station to serve his constituency.

The musician-turned-politician announced the big news in a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

He shared a screenshot of a document from the National Communications Authority (NCA) authorising the granting of a license to the MP’s company, A Plus Builder’s Market Limited, to establish a radio station.

Source: YEN.com.gh