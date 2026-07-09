A video shared on X by @thestatenews on July 9 showed the wife of Abu Trica leaving the Accra High Court visibly emotional

She was accompanied out of court by her husband's lawyer following reports that Abu Trica had departed Ghana for the United States

The emotional scene came shortly after Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, known as Abu Trica, was officially extradited to the US

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The wife of Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, was filmed leaving the Accra High Court in visible distress on July 9, 2025, after news broke of her husband's departure from Ghana.

Heartbreaking Moment As Barker-Vormawor Holds Onto Abu Trica’s Emotional Baby Mama After Extradition

Source: UGC

In the video, shared on X by @thestatenews, she walked out of the court building accompanied by Abu Trica's lawyer, appearing deeply shaken.

The footage circulated online shortly after videos of the socialite's reported departure to the United States surfaced across social media platforms.

Abu Trica extradited to the United States

The emotional court appearance by his wife followed the official extradition of Abu Trica to the US. The Ghanaian socialite, whose legal name is Frederick Kumi, was handed over to American authorities in a process that drew significant public attention online.

Details surrounding the specific charges he faces in the United States remain limited, but the extradition of such a prominent figure in Ghanaian social circles has stirred widespread conversation.

His wife's distress outside the Accra High Court offered a deeply human glimpse into the personal toll the legal proceedings have taken on those closest to him.

The X post below features a video of Abu Trica’s baby mama leaving court visibly distressed after his extradition.

Source: YEN.com.gh